Ballincollig Fire Brigade staff shortage may hit response times

Cork’s largest town will be without urgent fire brigade cover for increased periods of time due to unresolved manpower issues, a city councillor has warned.

Ballincollig, which has a population of more than 23,000, has just five retained fire officers available to respond to 999 calls. It should have double that number.

Although each fire tender has a minimum staff of five, Covid-19 restrictions mean that a tender must now travel with one driver and three passengers.

The fifth crew member now travels behind in a car or van.

Fine Gael city councillor Derry Canty said: “My big concern is that there are not enough crew members to serve the immediate Ballincollig area.

“The Cork City Fire Brigade tell me the town is only five minutes from Brigade HQ in Cork City centre — but that is not the point.

“The point is we have half the number of firefighters we should have for what is a very big town, and I fear that is going to have an impact on 999 response times. Other residents I have spoken to are also very concerned.”

Up until May 30, 2019, Ballincollig Fire Brigade was part of the Cork County Fire Service. Cork City’s boundary extension then saw it transferred to Cork City Fire Brigade.

Last month, Cork City Council launched a recruitment drive for firefighters for the first time in eight years.

It is asking would-be recruits to 'Be the Difference' in an online and social media recruitment campaign.

Mr Canty said: “I spoke to Cork City Council’s human resources department and asked what they are doing about the situation.

“They told me they are going to, in a few weeks' time, launch a recruitment campaign specifically for Ballincollig Fire Station, which is the county’s only retained — or part-time — station.

“That’s good, but something should have been done about this far sooner, and as people retired, they should have been replaced — but they weren’t.”

A Cork City Council spokesperson said: "Ballincollig Fire Station is fully functional and responding to emergency calls as per normal. A recruitment campaign is currently being launched to recruit additional retained firefighters and the support of the local community and businesses is very welcome in this regard. "