Dingle Sea Safari dismiss Fungie missing reports saying dolphin 'spotted yesterday'

Dingle Sea Safari has said that reports yesterday of Fungie being missing were not true.

Kerry's most popular resident was reported missing yesterday and according to the Dingle Peninsula and Hunting group the dolphin had not been seen since Monday.

However, in a Facebook post this morning, Dingle Sea Safari Tours said the reports were not to be believed and that Fungie was spotted yesterday morning by a local fishing boat.

The post said: "We can assure you we check on Fungie's wellbeing daily, from Fishermen, Fungie boats, and all his other friends and Fungie was alongside one of the Dingle Fishing boats yesterday morning.

"Thank you for all the texts emails phone calls and messages and we are sorry for any upset caused."

