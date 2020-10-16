Cork man pepper-sprayed after calling garda 'pig bastard' 

A man who had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí who he had earlier called a "pig bastard" has received a jail sentence.

Kevin Ryan, of 28 O'Mahony Avenue in Bandon, faced three charges arising out of an incident in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Bandon District Court heard that at 2.30am two gardaí on mobile patrol in Bandon saw a fight in Apache Pizza and went in to break it up.

The "main aggressor" was Ryan, who Sergeant Paul Kelly said was very intoxicated and unsteady on his feet and was then "jumping around the middle of the road".

Sgt Kelly told the court that Ryan had started shouting "Come on, take me on" and that he was, in the words of gardaí at the scene, "completely out of control".

Asked to desist, Ryan shouted "Fuck off you pig bastard. What's your name?" He then resisted arrest, trying to break free from gardaí.

Sgt Kelly said one of the gardaí had no option but to use pepper spray to subdue Ryan, and they were unable to place handcuffs on him as he continued to shout abuse.

Judge James McNulty was told that Ryan had 29 previous convictions, including 16 for public order offences, two for obstructing gardaí, three for criminal damage, and four for assault.

His most recent conviction was in Bandon District Court on January 19, 2018, for criminal damage, for which he had to enter a peace bond for 12 months.

Ryan's solicitor, Michelle Corcoran, said her client had not drunk alcohol for a number of months prior to the incident, was a father of four, and had experienced a profound family tragedy in recent years.

"He knows he has a difficulty with drink," she said, adding that Ryan had not taken any alcohol since March.

Judge McNulty said he considered the offences to be very serious, remarking that it was the third time Ryan would be convicted of obstructing gardaí.

On that charge he sentenced him to five months in prison, as well as a two-month sentence to be served at the same time for one public order charge, with another similar charge taken into consideration.

He also sentenced him to two months in prison on convicting him of failing to appear in court last month. The court heard he had been on holidays in Santorini.

Recognisance for any appeal was set on Ryan's own bond of €1,000 in cash, as well as an independent surety of €3,000, one-third in cash.