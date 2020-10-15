Furloughed BA crew member happy to keep feet on the ground in Cork bar

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought everybody down to earth and that is literally the case when it comes to a furloughed British Airways cabin crew member who has served the rich and famous, from Victoria Beckham to Gordon Ramsey to Bill Murray.

Áine Punch is doing some part-time bar work in the Riverstown Inn in Cork as the world's skies clear of airplanes. She is trying to keep her feet on the ground and her sanity, like many of the customers she is serving.

Áine, 42, who is from the Commons Rd area of Cork City, has worked for British Airways for the past 15 years on long-haul routes to the US, South America, and the Far East.

More than 4,500 cabin crew members were made redundant by the airline, but she chose to “stick it out” and get furloughed in the hope that some kind of normality returns to international travel in the months ahead and that she can get back doing the job she loves.

“I'm 100% glad for the job [in the bar]. It's out of necessity to keep me sane and so that I have something to do with my time,” she said.

Áine believes that the chances of her getting a call-up to go back on British Airways duty is extremely slim for the remainder of this year and “a lot of next year”, and will primarily be dependent on when a reliable vaccine becomes available to the masses.

Áine also knows of two other Irish cabin crew members with British Airways who are furloughed.

“Prior to the pandemic, British Airways were booming. Now they are currently operating at 20% of its capacity,” she said, adding that air travel is actually “probably pretty safe” due to the hi-tech air sanitisation equipment onboard passenger jets today.