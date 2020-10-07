Cork woman jailed for stealing perfume and fake tan

A woman has received a six-month jail sentence for stealing fake tan and a bottle of perfume after a court heard she had 86 previous convictions, including 75 for theft offences.

Eileen Hayes, of 82 Ardcullen in Holyhill in Cork pleaded guilty to the charges at Clonakilty District Court.

Judge James McNulty heard that on August 25 last year, gardaí in Clonakilty in West Cork were alerted to an alleged theft from a local pharmacy.

The owner of the pharmacy said he had seen a woman in the shop at around 2.30pm that day standing in the area where perfumes were on display.

When she had left the store he noticed one bottle of Marc Jacobs perfume, worth €96.30, was missing and the remaining bottles had been rearranged.

A bottle of fake tan worth €12.95 was also taken, as well as a €5 bottle of nail polish.

Eileen Hayes had 86 previous convictions, including 33 for larceny and 42 for theft.

When the offence was carried out in Clonakilty she was on a suspended sentence from an earlier conviction. Sgt Paul Kelly said that on November 9, 2018, Ms Hayes had received a six-month sentence from the district court in Cork city which had been suspended on her own bond of €400 for two years.

Her solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said Ms Hayes, 56, had significant health issues, including asthma and a heart complaint, and was a mother to four grown-up children.

He also said the items stolen had been recovered and the court heard she had suffered a family bereavement earlier this year.

Judge McNulty commiserated with her on her loss but said the offence warranted a custodial sentence, particularly as she was on an earlier suspended sentence at the time.

"This lady is spreading her wings," he said, sentencing her to six months in jail.

Recognisance for appeal was set on her own bond of €100, no cash required.