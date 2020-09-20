Man shot in ‘paramilitary-style attack’ in Antrim, police say

Man shot in ‘paramilitary-style attack’ in Antrim, police say

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary style attack” Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 07:03 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary-style attack”.

The man was targeted by a gang of three who forced their way into a house in Stranocum, Co Antrim at around 10:20pm on Saturday.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said police are “treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack”.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society,” he said.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2308 of 19/09/20.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More in this section

DENIS cuh 5 Man in critical condition after getting into difficulty in water in Cork
DENIS birthdays 5 Tributes pour in for 'heartbeat' of Cork City FC, John Kennedy
Ryanair begin Flying Again, Cork, Ireland Ryanair reiterates threat to close Cork and Shannon bases due to Government 'inaction'
shootingpa-sourceplace: northern ireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 16
  • 21
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices