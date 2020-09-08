Long-awaited decision on South Kerry greenway due next month

An Bord Pleanála are to give their decision on the South Kerry Greenway in early October, they have said.

A 16-day oral hearing into the project took place in Tralee last October, and the decision has been deferred a number of times.

The 32km paved cycleway on part of the Ring of Kerry — largely following the route of the railway line that ran between Glenbeigh and Renard near Caherciveen up to 1960 — has been planned for some years.

It was announced in 2014 with great fanfare as one of three major cycleway projects, along with similar schemes in Mayo and Waterford, by then junior transport minister, Alan Kelly, but it has since stalled.

The failure to reach agreement with a small number of the 197 landowners, as well as the move then by Kerry County Council to acquire all lands by compulsory purchase order (CPO) has led to opposition.

As well as individual farmers, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has strongly objected to the use of the CPO process, which the IFA says is normally reserved for major infrastructure.

Farmers feel a precedent will be set with the use of the CPO to acquire lands for an amenity.

Costs have also become a factor, with the route now estimated at over €20m — four times the original estimate, according to documents released under FOI.

The costings have soared because of land acquisition as well as engineering challenges.

The oral hearing in Tralee witnessed heated contributions from both sides of the argument, with most opponents saying they were not opposed to the greenway, but wanted to put forward alternative ways through their lands.

Environmentalists also expressed concerns.

However, the vast majority of people regard it as an economic corridor for the Iveragh peninsula.

“People are really passionate about it. It’s a lifeline for the whole area,” said Mayor of Kerry, Patrick Connor-Scarteen on Tuesday.

It would be one of the best greenways in the world, Mr Connor-Scarteen said.

A decision is now expected on October 9.

Cycleways are planned for a number of closed railway lines in Co Kerry but, as yet, none has been completed, and a cycle group recently expressed concern that the 10km Tralee to Fenit greenway may now be further delayed because of the decision to seek a deviation from the old line.