41,000 set to fly to Cork for bank holiday weekend

Ed Sheeran plays in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night, while Munster face Cardiff at Musgrave Park in the United Rugby Championship, and Cork City play Longford Town at nearby Turners Cross.
The half moon shining bright in the afternoon sky as a Ryanair flight makes its approach to Cork Airport. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 06:30
Greg Murphy

Cork Airport says predicted passenger figures for the May bank holiday weekend are a strong indicator the summer season has officially begun.

Ireland’s second-busiest airport is expecting to welcome more than 41,000 travellers over the weekend, indicating an 82% recovery on the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

It follows a strong Easter period, the busiest holiday time for the airport in 2022 so far, with more than 60,000 passengers departing and arriving.

Cork Airport says the figures show people have a strong appetite for international travel once again.

Roy O’Driscoll, acting managing director for Cork Airport.
Roy O’Driscoll, acting managing director for Cork Airport, said the airport intends to build on the start to 2022 and expects to welcome more than 2m passengers this year.

“Cork Airport is delighted to welcome 41,000 passengers this May bank holiday weekend,” he said.

Along with the busy Easter period, the May bank holiday indicates a strong return of consumer demand for international air travel from Cork Airport.”

For those arriving in the city for the long weekend, there are some big events on offer — but the weather cannot be relied upon.

Ed Sheeran plays the second of his two concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night, while Munster face Cardiff at Musgrave Park in the United Rugby Championship and Cork City play promotion rivals Longford Town at nearby Turners Cross.

Leah Spillane, Youghal, Ciara Geary, Gortroe, and Emma Daly, Youghal on the way to the Ed Sheeran concert. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
A spokesperson from Aiken Promotions, organisers of the Ed Sheeran tour, has advised concertgoers to prepare for all weather types.

“These are outdoor events, and Ireland loves its fair share of rain, so please watch the weather forecast prior to the show days, and dress accordingly,” the promoter stated. 

“We are hoping the sun will come out for all the shows, so if this is the case, please don’t forget your sun cream.

The venue can get colder as the day goes on, so please dress with this in mind.”

While Friday will remain dry and mild for the most part, temperatures are expected to take a dive to as low as 2C.

Things are expected to take a turn for the worse on Saturday, with spells of rain moving in.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-teens, and even remain between 9C and 11C overnight with patches of rain also expected.

On Sunday, conditions look to improve after a cloudy start to the day, even turning drier in the evening, while staying mild throughout the day.

TourismPlace: CorkPerson: Ed SheeranOrganisation: Cork AirportOrganisation: Aiken Promotions
Family Notices