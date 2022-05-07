Motorists left unable to renew driving licences as appointments cancelled

In-centre appointments at National Driving Licence Service centres across the country were severely disrupted today, leaving hundreds of customers who had made appointments unable to renew their licences.
Approximately 60 people who had turned up for appointments at the centre in Cork city this morning were left frustrated after they were told by staff that their appointments had been cancelled due to an issue with the NDLS internal systems.
Although a spokesperson confirmed after 1.30pm that the issue had been rectified, it was too late for many of those affected to renew their licences today because NDLS centres across the country close at 2pm on Saturdays.
It is understood that some were attending the centre today as their existing licence is due for expiry in the coming weeks, but the earliest date some motorists were qiven for a new appointment was June 2.
A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority, which operates the NDLS, said: “I can confirm that there was an issue with the NDLS this morning and we were unable to process some customer applications.
“However, the issue has been rectified and the system is operating normally. Any customers affected will be rescheduled with new appointments. We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”