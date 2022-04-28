More than 5,600 new homes completed in first three months of the year

There were more homes built in the first three months of 2022 than in the same period from any other year since the Central Statistics Office first began compiling these statistics in 2011.

New figures published today show that the 5,669 homes completed in January, February and March is 15.1% higher than the homes completed in the first quarter of 2020. It far outstripped the numbers completed in the same period in 2021 when Covid restrictions were in place, up 44.5% on last year.

Apartments now account for almost a third (30.7%) of all new homes completed, with the 1,742 apartments built in Q1 of 2022, up 148.5% on the same time last year.

As part of the Government’s Housing for All plan, it set a projected housing output of 24,600 for this year. With the number of homes completed in Q1, 22% of this projection has been met so far.

Providing a breakdown by local authority area, the CSO said that 150 homes were completed in Cork city in the first three months of this year. This includes 12 single-builds, four apartments and 134 built as part of a housing scheme.

Across Cork county, a further 348 homes were built, including 197 scheme homes and 133 single-builds. Drilling down into the local electoral areas, just two homes were completed in Cork City South Central in the first three months of 2022. This area includes Turners Cross, Ballyphehane, and part of Douglas.

The local electoral area with the most housing completions in Cork in Q1 was Cobh, with 74 homes built.

The top eight electoral areas with the most homes completed in the first three months of 2022 were all in Dublin, with its north inner city seeing the most with 294. The number of homes completed in Dublin was more than double that of the first quarter in 2021.

The latest statistics also show the highest proportion of homes built in urban areas since these records first began in 2011.

CSO statistician Justin Anderson said: “Seven of the eight regions of Ireland saw an increase in completions from Q1 2021, with a 120.8% rise in Dublin and 77.6% in the South-East. More than four-fifths of all apartment completions were in Dublin (85.5%) and apartments now account for more than two-thirds of all new dwelling completions in Dublin (69.6%).

“The Mid-East region accounted for 30.2% of total scheme dwellings this quarter while the South-West region had the highest number of single dwelling completions, with 16.8% of all nationally.”