More than 4,000 apply for arts basic weekly income

More than 4,100 have applied for the €325 a week arts basic income scheme, with more urged to do so before the deadline expires this week.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said those who may be eligible and who have not yet applied should get their documentation in order and lodge their application in advance of the 1pm deadline on Thursday.

Under the scheme, those selected will receive €325 a week over a three-year period. The Government said its aim was to address the “earnings instability” that can be associated with the “intermittent, periodic and often project-based nature of work in the arts”.

Research will be done while the scheme is in operation to determine the impact on artists and creative arts workers of having a basic income.

Income from the scheme will be deemed as income from self-employment for the purpose of various means tests for social welfare purposes.

Ms Martin said artists with disabilities should be in a position “to participate to the greatest extent possible” within the scheme.

She said those in receipt of disability allowance would still be able to avail of the basic income but that they will need to engage with the Department of Social Protection.

By the mid-point between applications opening and closing last month, more than 3,500 had applied and it is expected there may be a further flurry of applications prior to Thursday’s deadline.

From those deemed eligible, 2,000 people will be chosen to receive the basic income under the scheme.

Alongside the pilot, a number of people not chosen will be asked to participate in a control group.

In this group, participants will respond to the same survey and data requests as those in receipt of the payment.

Those selected in the control group will receive two weeks of the basic income for each of the three years of the scheme to compensate them for the time required of them.

Ms Martin added: “It is encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm for this scheme from the sector and applications are coming in at a steady pace. I encourage anyone who is eligible who has not yet applied to register and submit your application well in advance of the deadline."