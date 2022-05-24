Man, 50s, dies in steam roller collision in Monaghan

A man in his 50s has died in Monaghan when the steam roller he was driving was involved in a collision.
The incident took place at approximately 9.45am yesterday, May 23, in Shankhill, Smithboro, Co Monaghan.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, where a post-mortem is due to take place.
The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators, which has since been completed.
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.