Man (40s) dies following crash in Co Meath

Man (40s) dies following crash in Co Meath
A man has died following a road crash in Co Meath (PA)
Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 13:19
Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 40s has died after his car was involved in a collision with a wall in Co Meath.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which took place in Patrick Street in Trim at around 1:55am on Monday.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been notified about the incident because the car had reportedly come to the attention of gardaí before the collision.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
CrashPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices