Lifesaving childhood leukemia treatment finally available in Ireland

Children with leukemia can now access life-saving technology in CHI at Crumlin instead of having to travel to British hospitals.

Seven Irish children have travelled to England for groundbreaking CAR-T therapy since it was first made available in January 2019.

The first mother to take that journey in June that year, Theresa Kenna, said her daughter Erin, now 4, is living free of disease.

“She’s flying around now, not a bother on her. She’s doing really well, in her first year of pre-school and she is flying it,” she said.

Diagnosed at birth, Erin had a bone-marrow transplant at just eight months old, but relapsed just months after the harrowing procedure.

“At the time, before we went into transplant, we were told if she relapsed within a year there would be nothing more they could do,” said Theresa. “So we presumed that was it.”

Erin was found suitable for treatment at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, funded through the HSE Treatment Abroad Scheme.

“It all happened very quickly then — we went over and met them within five days. They started the treatment then a couple of weeks later,” said Theresa.

This involved removing cells from Erin which were sent to a laboratory for modification. It takes about five weeks during which time she was receiving chemotherapy in Ireland.

Theresa, husband Joe, and two other children moved to London with Erin for the seven-week treatment process which she said was far less difficult for Erin than the bone-marrow procedure.

'An expensive headache'

Finding a place to stay, however, was difficult even with help from the Gavin Glynn Foundation, she said.

“It was another headache, an expensive headache, renting an apartment right in the centre of London. We had to take our other children out of school,” she said. “It was very daunting too having to bring Erin on an airplane and through busy airports.”

Theresa said she was thrilled to hear the treatment is now available in Ireland, saying they feel “so lucky” to have had the therapy.

Erin is 'flying around now, not a bother on her', says mum Theresa. Picture: Moya Nolan

Therapy the most significant advance in a generation

Dr Pamela Evans, consultant haematologist and lead for bone-marrow transplants and cellular therapies in CHI at Crumlin, was involved in Erin’s care and said this therapy is the most significant advance in a generation for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

In Ireland an average of 55 children are diagnosed with this annually.

“When you look down the microscope and see those horrible leukaemia cells, your heart just breaks. You were thinking about palliative care when leukaemia comes back,” she said.

“We are so delighted to be able to now offer this treatment to our patients on home ground. We are indebted to our UK colleagues for delivering this therapy to our patients when we could not.

But the true heroes are the patients and their families who braved the unknown, travelling overseas during a global pandemic.

T-cells are blood cells of the immune system that protect from foreign invaders including cancer. CAR-T therapy (chimeric antigen receptor T cell) harnesses the body’s own T-cells and redirects them to more effectively target and destroy cancer.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “This development is a direct result of the unprecedented investment in cancer services over the last number of years.”