Photos of the Week

Week ending 21st May 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

MUNSTER BOYS
Munster Rugby Squad Training, 10 Acres, UL, Limerick 17/5/2022
Alex McHenry and Patrick Campbell
Picture:INPHO/Ben Brady

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

UNDER THE BEACON
Cattle grazing under the Beacon at the entrance to Baltimore Harbour in West Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

COASTAL FOG
The spire of St Colman’s Cathedral is just visible as coastal fog and a rising sun greet the cruise liner Jewel of the Seas as it approach's her berth in Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

CNN
Sadhbh and Tadgh Crowley from Circus Factory pictured at the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg, which is organised by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland and local partners, and will feature 40 free events for young people in Cork city on Saturday June 11. See www.corkcity.ie/cnn
Picture: Darragh Kane

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

GUIDE PUP
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Roy Keane holding Puppy in Training Theon with Jack Crowley sitting beside them.
Picture. John Allen

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

SEAGUL LUNCH
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 21/05/2022 : Seagull having crab for lunch at the Harper's Island Wetlands in Cork Harbour. Picture: Rory O'Connor, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

PEE A BOO
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 21/05/2022 : Coming Out.
Picture: Anne Marie Mockler, Kildare

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

RNLI
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.
Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

LIGHTNING OVER HUNGARY
Lightnings illuminate the sky over Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Picture: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

SANDSTORM
A man pushes a cart during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq.
Picture: (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

UCD FESTIVAL 2022
Sophie Wallis pictured at the programme launch for The UCD Festival 2022. A celebration of culture, science and innovation, this year's event will take place on Saturday, June 11th with over 130 free events across the university's Belfield campus, including a talk with legendary Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. See www.ucd.ie/festival
Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

NCBI
Pictured NCBI service user ex Rose of Tralee Aine Sullivan at the launch of myNCBI Smart Hub, its innovative voice based platform set to have profound impacts to support people with disabilities world-wide.
Picture: Andres Poveda

