(L to R) Lea Latno as teacher Miss Honey; Isabella Croce as Matilda, Saoirse Sutton as headmistress Miss Trunchbull,, David Barry as Mr Wormwood and Caoimhe Barry as Mrs Woormwood in costume for their school production. Matilda the Musical- Cloghroe N.S. will proudly present 'Matilda the Musical' in Halla Uí Chonaill on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th of June at 7.00p.m. The show involves a cast and choir of over 120 pupils from the school. Our school drama teacher and director Ms. Karen Kelly has been preparing a 6th Class cast and 4th Class choir for many weeks now. This work is supported by the entire school staff. Cloghroe N.S. musicals are highly anticipated and hugely supported in the local community

Picture Larry Cummins.