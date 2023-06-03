EXTREME SPEED
Eoghan Stevens, Cork BMX Club gives a demonstration to his classmates from 3rd class, St Anthony's BNS. Boys from third class and fifth class at St. Anthony’s National School, Ballinlough visited the BMX race track in Tramore Valley Park to get an introduction to sport, from members of Cork BMX Club.
Picture: Larry Cummins.
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Polly Magee, Sunday's Well, with Adam and Andie McNamara, Blackrock, pictured at The Friary Bar, Shandon, Cork, for the launch of Cork City Libraries' One City One Book for 2023. The One City One Book title for 2023 is 'Liberty Terrace' by Madeleine D'Arcy. Watch out for fringe events over the coming months including creative writing workshops with Madeleine, readings and interviews. The concluding event will be hosted by Waterstones as part of Irish Book Week.
Picture Michael O Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
(L to R) Lea Latno as teacher Miss Honey; Isabella Croce as Matilda, Saoirse Sutton as headmistress Miss Trunchbull,, David Barry as Mr Wormwood and Caoimhe Barry as Mrs Woormwood in costume for their school production. Matilda the Musical- Cloghroe N.S. will proudly present 'Matilda the Musical' in Halla Uí Chonaill on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th of June at 7.00p.m. The show involves a cast and choir of over 120 pupils from the school. Our school drama teacher and director Ms. Karen Kelly has been preparing a 6th Class cast and 4th Class choir for many weeks now. This work is supported by the entire school staff. Cloghroe N.S. musicals are highly anticipated and hugely supported in the local community
Picture Larry Cummins.
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical pictured with Garden dsigner Tom Leavy at the unveiling of Bord Gais Energy Theatre's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical Show Garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023 at the Phoenix Park,Dublin. The new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical will run from 05 December 2023 – 07 January 2024.
Picture Brian McEvoy.
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical pictured with with Anais Tiana Bakala (10) and Harley Judge (6) at the unveiling of Bord Gais Energy Theatre's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical Show Garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023 at the Phoenix Park,Dublin. The new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical will run from 05 December 2023 – 07 January 2024.
Picture Brian McEvoy.