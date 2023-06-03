Photos of the Week

Week ending 3rd July 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

1961 AUSTIN
James and Kathleen Tobin, Leap with their 1961 Austin at the St. Mary’s Church Vintage Car & Tractor run in aid of MS Ireland at Cox’s Hall, Sackville Street, Dunmanway, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

EXTREME SPEED
Picture: Larry Cummins.

REST
Picture: David Creedon

SUMMER EVENING
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

KYLEMORE ABBEY
Picture: Brian Arthur

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 03/6/2023 : a Macro Photograph of a Busy Bee Pollinating at Botanic Gardens, Dublin City.
Picture Credit: Eamon Coyle

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 03/6/2023 : A beautiful Steam train passes by Killiney strand and the old Eire sign, in it's way to Dublin Connolly station.
Picture Credit: James Granfield, Dublin

SUN BATHING
Picture: Dan Linehan

TOIL AND TROUBLE
Verdi’s Macbeth enjoys a sell out run for four nights in the grounds of Lismore Castle Co waterford. irellands summer opera festival runs until Monday June 5th, with 21 events over 8 days.
Picture: John D Kelly

KING OF FOTA
Picture: Dan Linehan

TAKING THE SHOT
Picture: Dan Linehan

PUFFINS
General views of Puffins on Saltee Island off Co Wexford one of Irelands major bird sanctuaries home to puffins, gannets, guillemots, razorbills, cormorants, great black-backed gulls, kittiwakes and manx shearwaters. Picture date: Tuesday May 30, 2023
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

