Photos of the Week

Week ending 27th May 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Nick Allegrini, Cian O’Rourke, and Alex Buckley from Midleton CBS model their outfits designed for the An Taisce Green-Schools ‘Let's Fix Fashion’ catwalk event in Cashel.
 

SPLASHING AROUND
Sarah O'Sullivan with her son Tadhg on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rescuers use a dinghy to evacuate people in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
 

SUMMER SESSION
Aoife Molloy and Liam Cullinane at the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg Cork City with the Event Ambassador Ciara Curtain where 40+ free events for children and young people made possible by 40+ Cultural partners will take place on Saturday June 10th in Cork city. Supported by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland
Picture: Darragh Kane.

Two-year-old Mia O'Sullivan feeding the sheep at the Bandon Agricultural Show on the Society Showgrounds, Bandon, Co Cork.
 

HAVING A MEAL
Two-year-old Mia O'Sullivan feeding the sheep at the Bandon Agricultural Show on the Society Showgrounds, Bandon, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Irish Jewellers and Silversmiths Guild (IJSG)– goldsmith Se O Donoghue, co-founder of Da Capo and chairman of the IJSG.
 

SILVERSMITHS
The Irish Jewellers and Silversmiths Guild (IJSG)– goldsmith Se O Donoghue, co-founder of Da Capo and chairman of the IJSG.
Picture: Mark Stedman

People make their way along Wisteria Walk at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, Surrey. For the first time since it was planted in 2018 the display can be viewed as designed, with purple and white blooms together. Frost has damaged the cultivar in previous years so horticulturists from the RHS have worked through the night with fire pits to protect the wisteria, leading to the perfect bloom this year.
 

STAND-UP GUYS....
Chilling on a stand-up paddle board at Lough Hyne, West Cork in the bright sunshine are (from left) Christopher Crowley, Matthew O'Neill, Oliver Capener jumping into the water, and Matthew Crowley.
Picture: Larry Cummins

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/05/2023 : Canine ball games can be ferocious. Francesco the Weimaraner and Luca the Springer Spaniel dogs in a tussle for a ball on Ballynamona Beach in East Cork. Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 27/05/2023 : Giraffes squeezing in for the camera at Fota Wildlife Park.
Picture Credit: Paula O Riordan, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/05/2023 : Juvenile Goldfinch Contemplating its Life. Picture Credit: Bryan Enright, Kerry
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2023 WEEKLY WINNER 27/05/2023 : Gabriel Frekete from Cork city kitesurfing off Ballynamona Beach in East Cork.
Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork

Kate Noone (4), is pictured with Sharleen Doyle and Joe Connaire on board the Flossy Fluke at Mullingar Harbour.
 

FLOSSY FLUKE
Kate Noone (4), is pictured with Sharleen Doyle and Joe Connaire on board the Flossy Fluke at Mullingar Harbour.
Picture: Andres Poveda

benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios join forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity - a jam-packed weekend of over 50 free and ticketed art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and market, all in one extraordinary venue
 

STAMP
benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios join forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity - a jam-packed weekend of over 50 free and ticketed art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and market, all in one extraordinary venue
Picture: Bríd O’Donovan

Bee in the botanical gardens.
 

BUUZ
Bee in the botanical gardens.
Picture: Eamonn Coyle

Tim O'Mahony with ice-creams from Angela's Shop to keep cool on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork.
 

HOT DAYS
Tim O'Mahony with ice-creams from Angela's Shop to keep cool on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The sun rises at 5.10 over Killiney Bay as a container ships passes below.
 

THE SUN RISES
The sun rises at 5.10 over Killiney Bay as a container ships passes below.
Picture: Ger Holland.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon