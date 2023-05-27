SUMMER SESSION
Aoife Molloy and Liam Cullinane at the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg Cork City with the Event Ambassador Ciara Curtain where 40+ free events for children and young people made possible by 40+ Cultural partners will take place on Saturday June 10th in Cork city. Supported by Cork City Council in conjunction with Creative Ireland
Picture: Darragh Kane.
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
STAMP
benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios join forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity - a jam-packed weekend of over 50 free and ticketed art, design and craft events, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, screenings, and market, all in one extraordinary venue
Picture: Bríd O’Donovan
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Akim Funk Buddha and Josie Flood pictured at the Next Level Hip Hop event at Marina Market. Next Level are a group of American MCs, DJs, beatmakers, and Hip Hop dancers seeking to create a global community through Hip Hop culture. Their workshops and concert in Cork were funded by the US Embassy, Next Level/Meridian, and supported by Music Generation Cork City and Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa, College of FET Tramore Road Campus.
Picture Clare Keogh .
CORK HOTEL LAUNCHES PIRATE’S ADVENTURE STAYCATION
A leading family-friendly hotel is partnering with tourist attractions in Cork this summer to create a special two-night pirate’s adventure package for families. The fun-filled break at the Cork International Hotel features a family pass to one of a number of pirate-themed attractions across Cork city and county.
Pictured at the launch are Daniel and Aine Murphy.
Picture Brian Lougheed.
Justine Nantale, from Dublin City centre and Julienne Sangi, aged 8, from Ballyfermot enjoy themselves at Africa Day “Africa Day celebrations returned to Dublin today as thousands of people came together to enjoy a fun-filled family celebration of the diversity of African culture at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. The event was free of charge to attend and celebrated African cultures and the positive impact of the African diaspora in Ireland.
Picture Julien Behal.
Linda Kulu, from South Africa, Zintle Bovana, from South Africa, enjoying a dance at Africa Day “Africa Day celebrations returned to Dublin today as thousands of people came together to enjoy a fun-filled family celebration of the diversity of African culture at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Picture Julien Behal.
Miriam Ray and Sheena McCarthy, Sheena's Boutique pictured at the Ladies Lunch for Parkinsons, held in Isaacs Restaurant, to raise funds for a PD monitor for Cork University Hospital to support patients with Parkinsons Disease in Munster. Annmarie O'Connor, Style Editor with the Irish Examiner, was Master of Ceremonies and inspiration behind the event, which included fashion shows from Sheena's Boutique and ItsoMe in Cork.
Picture Gerard McCarthy.
Patrick McCormick on guitar with the children who performed in the Music Mash-Up at Mayfield Library. Children from Fóroige at St. Joseph’s Community Centre giving a music performance at the library. They range in age from 10 to 12 and have been meeting for play and practice since January in a collaboration between Fóroige, Music Generation and COPE. Music Mash-Up features singing as well as instrument playing and has been running at St. Joseph’s CC since 2012.
Picture Larry Cummins.
Rory Donovan on bongo drums at the libray performance. children who performed in the Music Mash-Up at Mayfield Library. Children from Fóroige at St. Joseph’s Community Centre giving a music performance at the library. They range in age from 10 to 12 and have been meeting for play and practice since January in a collaboration between Fóroige, Music Generation and COPE. Music Mash-Up features singing as well as instrument playing and has been running at St. Joseph’s CC since 2012.
Picture Larry Cummins.
Picture Bríd O’Donovan