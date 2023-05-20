Photos of the Week

Week ending 20th May 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Nick Allegrini, Cian O’Rourke, and Alex Buckley from Midleton CBS model their outfits designed for the An Taisce Green-Schools ‘Let's Fix Fashion’ catwalk event in Cashel.
 

MORNING DIP
Shay, the labrador, going for a morning swim in the River Lee in Cork.
Picture: Denis Minihane

Rescuers use a dinghy to evacuate people in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
 

RESCUE
Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno.

Sam, Sherilyn and Charoltte Deane walking through a crop of Linseed in full bloom on their farm at Ballymague, Co Cork.
 

BLOOM
Picture: Dan Linehan

Acting steward Michael O'Riordan takes a break between races at the United Hunt Club Point to Point races at Ballindenisk om Sunday 14th May 2023
 

TAKING A BREAK
Picture : Larry Cummins 

People make their way along Wisteria Walk at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, Surrey. For the first time since it was planted in 2018 the display can be viewed as designed, with purple and white blooms together. Frost has damaged the cultivar in previous years so horticulturists from the RHS have worked through the night with fire pits to protect the wisteria, leading to the perfect bloom this year.
 

WISTERIA WALK
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/05/2023 : Canine ball games can be ferocious. Francesco the Weimaraner and Luca the Springer Spaniel dogs in a tussle for a ball on Ballynamona Beach in East Cork. Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork
 

Picture Credit: Mark Leo, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/05/2023 : Juvenile Goldfinch Contemplating its Life. Picture Credit: Bryan Enright, Kerry
 

Picture Credit: Bryan Enright, Kerry

“My stars shine darkly over me…” Shakespeare’s raucous romantic comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ will be brought to life in the ancient setting of Waterford’s Viking Triangle this September by new theatre collective Shakespeare Squared, in association with Theatre Royal. Pictured is Joe Meagher as Feste. Cast and audience will move together through Waterford city’s cobbled, quayside laneways in this music-filled outdoor promenade retelling of a shipwreck, pirates, sword fights, sea shanties, mischief, mistaken identity and misplaced love.
 

SHAKESPEARE
Picture: Patrick Browne

Idris Lewis (left) with Teddy O'Driscoll (centre) and Oisín Gormley having fun at Red Strand in West Cork.
 

DAY AT WORK
Picture: Denis Minihane

Sustainability on the water at the pier in Blackrock, Cork.
 

OVERGROWHT
Picture: Dan Linehan

Dairy Farmers, John and Brendan Walsh pictured on their farm allylomasna Farm Ltd. Ballylomasna, Ballylooby, Cahir Co Tipperary.
 

DAIRY FARMERS
Picture: Clare Keogh

A gosling strolling around at the Lough, Cork.
 

TENDING THE STORE
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 19th May, 2023. Bantry Friday Market took place today under humid skies with many shoppers browsing the various stalls. Helping out behind the counter in Bantry Pet and Equine, was Pea the Fox Red Labrador.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

