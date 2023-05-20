Head over reels for Tunefest Dungarvan!

Pictured L- R Festival Organiser and musician Donncha Gough and Sarah O’ Gorman (fiddle). Tunefest Dungarvan, an exciting emerging traditional Irish music festival takes place in the stunning harbour town of Dungarvan Co. Waterford from 23rd -25th June 2023. The festival will bring together some of the most talented traditional Irish musicians and singers from Waterford, around the country, and overseas for one incredible weekend of top-class music and fun. For more information and to purchase tickets see tunefest.ie facebook.com/tunefestdungarvan or buy in person at The Local in Dungarvan town centre.

Picture Philip Olckers.