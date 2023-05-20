RESCUE
Rescuers use a dinghy to evacuate people in Faenza, Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno.
WISTERIA WALK
People make their way along Wisteria Walk at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, Surrey. For the first time since it was planted in 2018 the display can be viewed as designed, with purple and white blooms together. Frost has damaged the cultivar in previous years so horticulturists from the RHS have worked through the night with fire pits to protect the wisteria, leading to the perfect bloom this year.
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
SHAKESPEARE
“My stars shine darkly over me…” Shakespeare’s raucous romantic comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ will be brought to life in the ancient setting of Waterford’s Viking Triangle this September by new theatre collective Shakespeare Squared, in association with Theatre Royal. Pictured is Joe Meagher as Feste. Cast and audience will move together through Waterford city’s cobbled, quayside laneways in this music-filled outdoor promenade retelling of a shipwreck, pirates, sword fights, sea shanties, mischief, mistaken identity and misplaced love.
Picture: Patrick Browne
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Head over reels for Tunefest Dungarvan!
Pictured L- R Festival Organiser and musician Donncha Gough and Sarah O’ Gorman (fiddle). Tunefest Dungarvan, an exciting emerging traditional Irish music festival takes place in the stunning harbour town of Dungarvan Co. Waterford from 23rd -25th June 2023. The festival will bring together some of the most talented traditional Irish musicians and singers from Waterford, around the country, and overseas for one incredible weekend of top-class music and fun. For more information and to purchase tickets see tunefest.ie facebook.com/tunefestdungarvan or buy in person at The Local in Dungarvan town centre.
Picture Philip Olckers.
Pictured L- R Trad musicians Benny Mc Carthy (button box) Paddy Tutty (fiddle) Tunefest Dungarvan, an exciting emerging traditional Irish music festival takes place in the stunning harbour town of Dungarvan Co. Waterford from 23rd -25th June 2023. The festival will bring together some of the most talented traditional Irish musicians and singers from Waterford, around the country, and overseas for one incredible weekend of top-class music and fun. For more information and to purchase tickets see tunefest.ie facebook.com/tunefestdungarvan or buy in person at The Local in Dungarvan town centre.
Picture Philip Olckers.
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 12th May, 2023. Cork Sports Ability, part of Cork Sports Partnership, held a sports inclusion day at MICC, Dunmanway today. The event, aimed at people with disabilities, offered boxing, yoga, football, rugby, racquet sports and golf to name but a few, with approx. 200 people taking part throughout the day.
Picture Andy Gibson.
Angelica Keaveny and Niamh Toolen of Schull Community College two of several Cork transition year students pictured meeting with Oscar-winning producer Lord Puttnam today at the new film careers programme developed for transition year students by Lord Puttnam when film industry experts gathered at UCC to meet students and their teachers.
Picture Clare Keogh.
Pictured at University College Cork (UCC) is fourth year Chemistry student Ciara Millerick (right), the winner of the inaugural Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry, with (l-r) Siobhan Creedon, Director Process Development at Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork and Donncha Carr, Development Chemistry Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork. The prize is open to all students who have completed third year in Chemistry and consists of a €1,000 cash prize and commemorative plaque.
Picture Darragh Kane.
May 17, 2023 Frank Fitzgerald, Sustainable Travel Officer with Cork City Council with four-year-old Hugo Ruszkowski from Togher taking part in Cork Bike Week in Fitzgerald's Park. Bike Week Cork - Lunch in the Park - The Bike Week Cork 'Lunch In The Park' invited workplaces, schools & the general public to cycle to Fitzgeralds Park for a free lunch, music, games, challenges, goodies and a free ice cream! Bike Week Cork is an integral part of the overall National Bike Week initiative and is coordinated locally by a multi-agency group comprised of Cork Sports Partnership, Cork City Council & Cork County Council.
Picture Brian Lougheed.
Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde with Ukrainian children Max Votchun and Mila Andrukhiv who were taking part in Vyshyvanka Day on Grand Parade, Cork. Vyshyvanka Day is an annual international holiday that aims to preserve the Ukrainian folk traditions of creating and wearing ethnic embroidered clothes called vyshyvankas.
Picture David Creedon