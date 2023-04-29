HIGHLANDS
Author Chris Carse Wilson, from Newport, Fife, runs in Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands, the inspiration for his debut novel Fray which is published on Thursday. Chris, who wrote Fray in secret on the bus to and from work at the V&A Dundee, uses running and writing to manage his own mental health challenges.
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KERRY CATTLE
Kerry Cattle on the Moooov…cows love a change of scenery, from the concrete floors and straw bedding indoors, to a soft green pasture of Muckross, Killarney National Park. Kerry Cattle are a rare bred - native to Kerry, distinguished its black colour, grazing outdoors in all seasons and is extremely hardy.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Cork International Choral Festival Takes Centre Stage This Week. Lola Belle O'Callaghan Murphy from Templebreedy Primary school, rehearsing at Cork City Hall, ahead of the Cork International Choral Festival, which kicks off Wednesday 26th April 2023 and runs until Sunday. The festival, now in its 68th year, brings together a wealth of musical talent with over 5000 participants from Ireland and across the globe, in addition to tens of thousands of visitors. The public are invited to join in at gala choir performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free performances in more than 90 venues throughout Cork city and county. The festival will also host a range of events for children and young people, encouraging the next generation of choral musicians. For more information on the festival's program and to purchase tickets, go to corkchoral.ie.
Credit: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani
Tommy Lysaght, (right) stone carver and CETB tutor with Cork Simon's education training & employment project, at the launch of the first outdoor chess/draught tables which he made in a joint collaboration with Cork Simon learners and are located at Pope's Quay, Cork, and Liam Mullaney, owner of Myo Café, which is on the quay, whose idea the tables were.
Credit: Denis Minihane.
Volunteer Aidan Buckley with Adam and David King at the Sonia O'Sullivan track at UCC Mardyke Arena (Track) on Thursday 27th April 2023. The Cork Primary Schools Para-Athletic Sports Event (a new addition to the Cork Primary Schools Sports) in association with Cork Sports Partnership saw approximately 50 primary school children compete in track events.
Credit: Larry Cummins
Hassan Benhaffaf competing on the Sonia O'Sullivan track at UCC Mardyke Arena (Track) on Thursday 27th April 2023. The Special Sports Event (a new addition to the Cork Primary Schools Sports) in association with Cork Sports Partnership saw approximately 50 primary school children compete in track events. Credit: Larry Cummins
Race participant Leah Fitton from Gaelscoil Ui Riordan, Ballincollig at UCC Mardyke Arena (Track) on Thursday 27th April 2023. The Special Sports Event (a new addition to the Cork Primary Schools Sports) in association with Cork Sports Partnership saw approximately 50 primary school children compete in track events. Credit: Larry Cummins
Hat's off to Billy O'Dea, Kanturk, and Members of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association, Killarney, one of the longest established fishing clubs in Ireland, competing in the 35th annual charity open fly fishing competition known as ‘The Charity’ on Sunday, It is always the most popular event on the fly fishing calendar in Ireland. Spearheaded by Timo O’Sullivan, and to date the anglers have raised in excess of €275,000 for deserving charities in Kerry and Cork. The main sponsor of the event is Lee Strand Co-op, Tralee. This years deserving beneficiaries are Down Syndrome Kerry and Kerry Branch of The Irish Kidney Association.
Credit: Valerie O’Sullivan
This weekend saw the return of Pups in the Park, Ireland’s ultimate dog paw-ty, to Dublin’s Marlay Park. Festival goers enjoyed expert talks from celebrity vet Pete Wedderburn and dog behaviourist Catherine Griffin, while the canine attendees were kept busy with a jam-packed schedule of events including a ‘pawfluencer’ meet-up and doggy fashion show in the Leader Main Arena hosted by pop singer Jake Carter, as well as the exciting Leader Bark Park, the Petinsurance.ie Obedience Ring and the DSPCA Dog Show and Sniffari.
Credit: Taryn Barling