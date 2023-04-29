Photos of the Week

Week ending 29th April 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

STARDUST TRAGEDY
Antoinette Keegan who had two sisters die in the Stardust Fire holding posters and candles with other people associated with the Stardust Disaster meeting in the Garden of Remembrance before going to the first day of the Stardust Inquest. 
Picture:Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

PUNCHESTOWN FEST
Racegoers enjoying the entertainment on the first day of the Punchestown Racing Festival
Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Naomh Abán Captain Amy Ní Dhonnacha celebrates with the trophy after her side defeated Glanmire in the Cork ladies football U21 club Senior A championship final on the 4G Pitch, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
 

HIGHLANDS
Author Chris Carse Wilson, from Newport, Fife, runs in Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands, the inspiration for his debut novel Fray which is published on Thursday. Chris, who wrote Fray in secret on the bus to and from work at the V&A Dundee, uses running and writing to manage his own mental health challenges.
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Finn O'Brien, Cork heading towards goal watched by Diarmuid Lyons and Matthew Fitzgerald of Limerick during their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship match at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
Picture Dan Linehan

Sinn Féin, Workers party and Cost of Living Coalition protesting about the eviction ban and housing crisis outside the City Hall, Cork
 

LIGHTHOUSE
Ballycotton lighthouse, Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 22/04/2023 : The Northern Lights over Shrone Church in Rathmore, Co Kerry.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 29/04/2023 : The Northern Lights over Shrone Church in Rathmore, Co Kerry.
Picture Credit: Conor Healy

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 15/04/2023 : West Kerry Vista from Clogher Head/Ceann Sraithe west of Dingle Co Kerry last week - April 2023.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 29/04/2023 : Lovely streams in the Wicklow hills.
Picture Credit: Helen Maloney

Wilton United's Shane Keating shoots from Cobh Wanderer's Conor Corcoran during the Beamish Stout Munster junior league division one at Pat Bowdren park.
 

KERRY CATTLE
Kerry Cattle on the Moooov…cows love a change of scenery, from the concrete floors and straw bedding indoors, to a soft green pasture of Muckross, Killarney National Park. Kerry Cattle are a rare bred - native to Kerry, distinguished its black colour, grazing outdoors in all seasons and is extremely hardy.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

A youth uses an umbrella against a water canon during a demonstration Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Lille, northern France. Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age in France marched Thursday in cities and towns around France in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
 

COVID MEMORIAL WALL
The National Covid Memorial Wall in London. The Treasury's unwillingness to share key analysis across Whitehall departments led to "problematic" Government decision-making in response to Covid-19, a report has found.
Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

LEGO PALACE
Model maker Daniel Anderson from the Legoland Windsor Resort, places a Lego model of King Charles III onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of a coronation miniland scene, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

GOUGANE BAAAAARRA
Gougane Barra, Cork, Ireland. 24th April, 2023. Mountain Sheep graze and wander around the lakeside at Gougane Barra, Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

CYCLING BY RUBBLE
A local resident rides a bike in Avdiivka, the site of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Picture: AP Photo/Libkos

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 