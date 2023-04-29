Cork International Choral Festival Takes Centre Stage This Week. Lola Belle O'Callaghan Murphy from Templebreedy Primary school, rehearsing at Cork City Hall, ahead of the Cork International Choral Festival, which kicks off Wednesday 26th April 2023 and runs until Sunday. The festival, now in its 68th year, brings together a wealth of musical talent with over 5000 participants from Ireland and across the globe, in addition to tens of thousands of visitors. The public are invited to join in at gala choir performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free performances in more than 90 venues throughout Cork city and county. The festival will also host a range of events for children and young people, encouraging the next generation of choral musicians. For more information on the festival's program and to purchase tickets, go to corkchoral.ie.

Credit: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani