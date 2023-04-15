Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
PROTESTS IN FRANCE
A youth uses an umbrella against a water canon during a demonstration Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Lille, northern France. Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age in France marched Thursday in cities and towns around France in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
Picture: AP Photo/Michel Spingler
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Boys Tom O'Brien and Kai Sheahan with dads Tom O'Brien and Frankie Sheahan attending the Coerver Soccer Easter Camp at Douglas Hall AFC, Moneygourney on Thursday 13th April 2023. One hundred and one children are attending the two-day soccer camp on the all-weather pitch on Thursday and Friday this week. Pic: Larry Cummins