Photos of the Week

Week ending 15th April 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

CORK SUPPORTER
Picture : ©INPHO/Natasha Barton

Tina MacVeigh at Tara O'Donoghue's exhibition " Call A Spade a Spade" at The Working Artist studios in Ballydehob The exhibition continues until May 6th.
 

WORKING ARTIST STUDIO
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Naomh Abán Captain Amy Ní Dhonnacha celebrates with the trophy after her side defeated Glanmire in the Cork ladies football U21 club Senior A championship final on the 4G Pitch, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
 

WINNERS
Picture: Dan Linehan

Roo Materson, Schull surfing the high seas at the Warren Beach in West Cork.
 

CHOPPY SURF
Picture: Dan Linehan

Sinn Féin, Workers party and Cost of Living Coalition protesting about the eviction ban and housing crisis outside the City Hall, Cork
 

COST OF LIVING PROTESTS
Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 15/04/2023 : A goldfinch perched on an Alder branch. Skerries Mill, North Dublin (12/04/23).
 

Picture Credit: Lorna Singleton, Dublin

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 15/04/2023 : West Kerry Vista from Clogher Head/Ceann Sraithe west of Dingle Co Kerry last week - April 2023.
 

Picture Credit: Noel O'Neill, Kerry

Wilton United's Shane Keating shoots from Cobh Wanderer's Conor Corcoran during the Beamish Stout Munster junior league division one at Pat Bowdren park.
 

SHOOTING
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A youth uses an umbrella against a water canon during a demonstration Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Lille, northern France. Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age in France marched Thursday in cities and towns around France in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
 

PROTESTS IN FRANCE
Picture: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.
 

BIDEN IN DUNDALK
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Night scene at The Grand Parade, Cork City reflected in the water of the River Lee viewed from Sullivan's Quay, with the National Monument visible.
 

NIGHT SCENE CORK
Picture: Larry Cummins

Members of the Eamonn Bulfin legacy pipe band from Bueno Aires taking part in the parade from Fermoy town to the Liam Lynch centenary commemoration at Kilcrumper cemetry.
 

PIPE BAND
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

