Photos of the Week

Week ending 8th April 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Surfers Teige Brealey and Edward Lane at Inchydoney, Co Cork.
 

SURFERS
Picture Dan Linehan

One-in-a-million quintuplet lambs born at the end of March on the farm of Pat Cooney at Minane Bridge, Co Cork.
 

QUINTUPLET
Picture Dan Linehan

Eagle Athletics Hugh McSweeny, one of Ireland’s most successful Masters athletes with Eoghan and Conor Looney from Blarney Inniscara Athletics Club at the launch of the Eagle Athletics 2023 Cheetah run which will take place in Fota Wildlife Park on Thursday 18 May .
 

EAGLES ATHLETICS
Picture: Darragh Kane

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hits from the fairway on the third hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.
 

MASTERS
Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As part of the action plan to prevent future wildfires in Killarney National Park. Staff within Killarney National Park began training this week.
 

KILLARNEY PARK
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 08/04/2023 : "The twins".A pair of barn Owl's taken in Kanturk Co Cork.
 

Picture Credit: Deirdre Casolani, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 08/04/2023 : Blackthorn - a Blackthorn bush in flower, Turvey North Dublin.
 

Picture Credit: Aimee Singleton, Dublin

Thrillseekers 'Hanging Out' on the Hang Over ride at Funderland, Creamfields, Tramore Road, Cork City, running daily until April 23rd.
 

HANGING OUT
Picture: Larry Cummins

Cian Lambe in action for Midleton. Youths soccer Munster Youth Cup semi-final. Midleton vs Blarney United at Mayfield on Sunday 2nd April 2023.
 

MATHCHDAY
Picture: Larry Cummins

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lays a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
 

LAYING WREATHS
Picture: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Rose of Tralee Escort Launch Dublin City Cnt ... Pictured L/R : Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy with Rose Escort Chaperones , Jeremy Geraghty, Sean Peyton, James McLaughlin, Alan Lagrue.
 

ROSE OF TRALEE
Picture: Domnick Walsh

Shanaya, Freya, Tess and Katie get EGG-cited about the Easter bunny on the last day of the camp. "At STARCAMP, children get to enjoy all their favourite things – Music, Dance, Drama, Camp Games, Activities, Magic, Arts & Crafts, Comedy & Jokes, Kids News-desk & Weather Reporting, Superheroes and Fairies, Fun Masterclasses
 

EASTER BUNNIES
Picture: Larry Cummins

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

