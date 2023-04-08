EAGLES ATHLETICS
Eagle Athletics Hugh McSweeny, one of Ireland’s most successful Masters athletes with Eoghan and Conor Looney from Blarney Inniscara Athletics Club at the launch of the Eagle Athletics 2023 Cheetah run which will take place in Fota Wildlife Park on Thursday 18 May .
Picture: Darragh Kane
EASTER BUNNIES
Shanaya, Freya, Tess and Katie get EGG-cited about the Easter bunny on the last day of the camp. "At STARCAMP, children get to enjoy all their favourite things – Music, Dance, Drama, Camp Games, Activities, Magic, Arts & Crafts, Comedy & Jokes, Kids News-desk & Weather Reporting, Superheroes and Fairies, Fun Masterclasses
Picture: Larry Cummins
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen attend the after-party for the World Dyslexia Assembly (WDA) at the new Virgin Hotels New York City, organised by the global charity, Made By Dyslexia. Issue date: Tuesday April 4, 2023. PA Photo. The event aims to celebrate the power of 'Dyslexic Thinking' and inspire positive change for all dyslexics. Picture credit should read: Stefan Jeremiah/PA Wire
Isobel Kavanagh, Dylan Walsh and Isabel Rossiter of MTU at the ball. Pic; Larry Cummins. Attending the Marketing Institute Ireland, Cork MII Cork Ball, at the Clayton Silversprings Hotel. Drinks reception of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Vino Frizzante and cocktails from Tia Maria, kindly provided by drinks sponsor Barry & Fitzwilliam.
Rory Barry and Maggie Donovan of Barry & Fitzwilliam at the ball. Pic; Larry Cummins. Attending the Marketing Institute Ireland, Cork MII Cork Ball, at the Clayton Silversprings Hotel. Drinks reception of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Vino Frizzante and cocktails from Tia Maria, kindly provided by drinks sponsor Barry & Fitzwilliam.