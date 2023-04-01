Photos of the Week

Week ending 1st April 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Teenagers having fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, co Clare on Thursday.
 

MATCH DAY
Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland and Jules Koundé of France look on as France goalkeeper Mike Maignan makes a save during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Turkey. The Irish Women’s 4x400m team, Cliodhna Manning, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley after the race
 

IN MOTION
Lisa Slattery of Mercy Mounthawk Kerry during the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior ‘B’ Championship Final match between Convent of Mercy, Roscommon and Mercy Mounthawk, Kerry, at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary. 
Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CMK Panelists, Annmarie O’Connor, Fashion Editor and Parkinson’s Advocate, Julie Jay Columnist and Comedian, Deborah Somorin Social Entrepreneur and Author Esther McCarthy irish Examiner Lifestyle and Kathriona Whelton Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte.
 

SUPPORTS
Mercy Mounthawk, Kerry supporters during the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior ‘B’ Championship Final match between Convent of Mercy, Roscommon and Mercy Mounthawk, Kerry, at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary.
Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Twelve year old Ciara Cronin nursing one of the lambs who was badly injured in a savage attack by dogs on their farm at Lower Killeens, Cork.
 

VICTORY
Emporium Cork Ballincollig players, Jose Jimenez, Pau Cami Galera and Adrian O'Sullivan celebrate after their victory UCC Deamons in their semi-final Super League match at the Mardyke Arena, Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

A Heron perched on a forklift looking out for his next meal at Kinsale Pier, Co Cork.
 

TIGER RAJAH
Leah Hamilton getting ready to play the Tiger Rajah in makeup prior to the afternoon matinee of their school musical "Aladdin - This is Me " at Scoil Barra Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 01/04/2023 : My first hearing and sighting of a Chiffchaff for 2023. Tymon Park, Co. Dublin.
Picture: Alan Cowzer

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland. 'The Happy Tree Hugger' Photo features a squirrel with a hint of a smile. Taken in a woods near Glanmire. This time of year squirrels have emerged from hibernation and are seeking a mate. The smile might indicate that this squirrel has been successful !
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 01/04/2023 : Clew Bay viewed from Croagh Patrick.
Picture: Sean McInerney.

Siân Brown, MA, music therapist, at the International Women's Day Songs for a Woman's Heart event funded by Cork City Partnership and hosted by Farranree Community Association at Farranree Community Centre, Cork.
 

SENSEI AND STUDENT
Sensei Barry O'Regan teaching Isla Kelly, Ballintemple at a Karate Self Defence Class by the Rising Sun School of Karate in St Anthonys Sports Hall, Ballinlough for the Cork Life Long Learning festival.
Picture Darragh Kane

Gabriel Fekete with a thumbs up while land kiting at Garrylucas beach, Co. Cork.
 

IS YOU BE LISTENING?Junior infant pupil Dylan O'Leary chats with the BFG. Junior infants and senior infants from Togher Boys National School had their very first class visits to Tory Top Library, Ballyphehane on Wednesday 29th March 2023. The BFG Big Friendly Giant also made an appearance during the visit.
Picture Larry Cummins

Akilah Bethel of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell being challenged by Fr. Mathew's players Shannon Brady and Grainne Dwyer in the Miss Quote.ie Women's Super League in the Parochial Hall, Cork.
 

RACEDAY
Limerick Student Raceday 30-March-2023.
Enjoying the day (L-R) Aoife Clarkson, Cara Stephens, Conor Keane, Paula O'Mahoney, Jane Hourihan.
Picture: Healy Racing

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co Cork, year-round free of charge, with donations optional.
 

TANKER TUN GENIUS
Fountainstown, Cork, Ireland. 27th March, 2023. Tanker Thun Genius lies at anchor off Fountainstown before dawn while the container ship Elbtrader passes on her way to Antwerp from Cork.
Picture: David Creedon

#7 Daniel O'Brien scores the last try of the game for Sunday's Well against Omagh in the Energia Al-Ireland League Division 2C game at Musgrave Park.
 

SCOTTY'S SCOTLAND
Scotland's Scott McTominay  celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Kieran Tierney during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group A match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. 
Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

