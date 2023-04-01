Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
IS YOU BE LISTENING?Junior infant pupil Dylan O'Leary chats with the BFG. Junior infants and senior infants from Togher Boys National School had their very first class visits to Tory Top Library, Ballyphehane on Wednesday 29th March 2023. The BFG Big Friendly Giant also made an appearance during the visit.
Picture Larry Cummins
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
COPE Foundation Visual artist Florin Nolan proudly shows off some of his fantastic artwork to Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group, showcasing all of what Mayfield and the surrounding areas have to offer, as part of Cork Lifelong Learning Festival. Pic: Larry Cummins
Claire Beck pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village which is open until 3rd May 2023 and features the much-anticipated Elton John Eyewear. Kildare Village is delighted to bring the world of Elton John to life, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Picture Andres Poveda
Padraig McLoughlin and Val Forde pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village which is open until 3rd May 2023 and features the much-anticipated Elton John Eyewear. Kildare Village is delighted to bring the world of Elton John to life, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Picture Andres Poveda
Caroline Svedbom, and Nathalie Tobin at 'Sparkles & Bubbles' with Caroline Svedbom at Sheena's Boutique, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork on Thursday 23rd March 2023. Instore event with special guest Caroline Svedbom. The Swedish designer launched her own jewelry range in 2013 with the goal of bringing joy and colour to women of all ages. She is the fourth generation of her family to work with jewelry and all her pieces are handmade at a family-run studio in Greece. Pic Larry Cummins
Andrea Williams models jewelry by Caroline Svedbom, and clothing from Sheena's Boutique at 'Sparkles & Bubbles' with Caroline Svedbom at Sheena's Boutique, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork on Thursday 23rd March 2023. Instore event with special guest Caroline Svedbom. The Swedish designer launched her own jewelry range in 2013 with the goal of bringing joy and colour to women of all ages. She is the fourth generation of her family to work with jewelry and all her pieces are handmade at a family-run studio in Greece. Pic Larry Cummins