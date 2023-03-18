STRIKES
Riot polices take their positions next of flames of cocktail molotov after throwing of a protestors during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday.
Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
liver McKenna, Munster Technological University student from County Cork, who was recently named individual winner of Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition, The Irish Times Debate. This event is now in its sixty-third year. Oliver is a first-year student of Mechanical Engineering at Munster Technological University
Picture: Alison Miles
16th edition of awarding winning newspaper produced by University of Limerick Journalism students focuses on news, sports and features hits the streets of Limerick today, Wednesday March 15th, 2023, with over 40 stories covering news, sport and features. Pictured at the launch event of the 16th edition of the award-winning Limerick Voice newspaper were left to right, Rachel Petticrew, Digital Editor, Aishlin Hennigan, Social Media Manager, Ellen Gough, Print Editor and James Roulston Mooney, Sports
Picture: Alan Place