Photos of the Week

Week ending 18th March 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Pictured outside the EPIC museum is Patrick Duffy, this year’s International Guest of Honour at St. Patrick’s Festival.
 

GUESTOF HONOUR
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Riot polices take their positions next of flames of cocktail molotov, Greece Protests
 

STRIKES
Riot polices take their positions next of flames of cocktail molotov after throwing of a protestors during a 24-hours general strike in central Athens, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strikes by labor unions in Greece following a rail disaster last month have disrupted public transport and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across Greece planned later Thursday. 
Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

2023 Cheltenham Festival, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England 15/3/2023 Weatherbys Champion Bumper John Gleeson on A Dream To Share celebrates winning.
 

A DREAMTO SHARE
Picture: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The Baldy Barber Mick Moriarty has the lights turned off while reading his two monthly electricity bill for 1,231.26 euros at his Blackpool Barbershop, in Cork
 

LIGHTSOUT
Picture: Dan Linehan

A Heron perched on a forklift looking out for his next meal at Kinsale Pier, Co Cork.
 

PERCHED HERON
Darragh Higgins parts conmpany from Step It Out Goldie in the 5-Y- O & upwards mares race at the Kilworth & Araglen point to point races at Knockanohill,Kilworth.
Picture Eddie O'Hare

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/03/2023 : Waterfall at Birr Castle.
Picture: Helen Maloney,                      Roscommon

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland. 'The Happy Tree Hugger' Photo features a squirrel with a hint of a smile. Taken in a woods near Glanmire. This time of year squirrels have emerged from hibernation and are seeking a mate. The smile might indicate that this squirrel has been successful !
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/03/2023 : Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder. 
Picture: Bryan Enright, Kerry

Six-year-old Ava Green who has been diagnosed with autism having fun with Daisy at the Hairy Henry Therapeutic Riding and Care Farm, Ballylickey, Bantry, West Cork.
 

World Autism Day 2023
Picture Dan Linehan

Alina Maranescu in her flat at Church Street, Shandon, Cork.
 

KITING
Picture Denis Minihane.

Everyman Vintage Fundraiser, Cork. Staff (from left) Jenny Keane, Ruby Moore, Aoife Clarke, Hilda Goold and Maeve Scannell wearing threads that have thread the Everyman stage.
 

FUNDRAISER
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Girls Senior Cup Rugby at Musgrave Park, Cork, Ardscoil Mhuire vs St Annes CC- Killaloe. #5 Ellie McEvoy wins possession in a lineout. for St Annes.
 

DONKET SANCTUARY
Picture: Larry Cummins

St Patricks Day Parade at Waterford City. Pictured are the Spraoi punks.
 

LATE TRY
Picture: Patrick Browne

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

