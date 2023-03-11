INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY
CMK Panelists, Annmarie O’Connor, Fashion Editor and Parkinson’s Advocate, Julie Jay Columnist and Comedian, Deborah Somorin Social Entrepreneur and Author Esther McCarthy irish Examiner Lifestyle and Kathriona Whelton Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte.
Picture: Clare Keogh
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland. 'The Happy Tree Hugger' Photo features a squirrel with a hint of a smile. Taken in a woods near Glanmire. This time of year squirrels have emerged from hibernation and are seeking a mate. The smile might indicate that this squirrel has been successful !
Picture Credit: Martin Byrne, Cork
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Deidre O'Callaghan and Michelle O'Callaghan of the Free Spirit Kayaking Club pictured at a preview screening of Champions hosted by Special Olympics Ireland and Universal Pictures at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Champions starring Woody Harrelson is in cinemas across Ireland from this Friday March 10th. Picture Andres Poveda