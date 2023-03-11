Photos of the Week

Week ending 11th March 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Teenagers having fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, co Clare on Thursday.
 

SNOW DAY
Picture: Eamon Ward

2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Turkey. The Irish Women’s 4x400m team, Cliodhna Manning, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley after the race
 

RUNNING TEAM
2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Turkey.
Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

CMK Panelists, Annmarie O’Connor, Fashion Editor and Parkinson’s Advocate, Julie Jay Columnist and Comedian, Deborah Somorin Social Entrepreneur and Author Esther McCarthy irish Examiner Lifestyle and Kathriona Whelton Pepsico at the IWD event in the Montenotte.
 

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY
Picture: Clare Keogh

Twelve year old Ciara Cronin nursing one of the lambs who was badly injured in a savage attack by dogs on their farm at Lower Killeens, Cork.
 

NURSING A LAMB
Picture: Dan Linehan

A Heron perched on a forklift looking out for his next meal at Kinsale Pier, Co Cork.
 

PERCHED HERON
Picture Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland.
 

Picture Credit: Michael Deligan, Galway

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/03/2023 : Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway, Ireland. 'The Happy Tree Hugger' Photo features a squirrel with a hint of a smile. Taken in a woods near Glanmire. This time of year squirrels have emerged from hibernation and are seeking a mate. The smile might indicate that this squirrel has been successful !
 

Picture Credit: Martin Byrne, Cork

Siân Brown, MA, music therapist, at the International Women's Day Songs for a Woman's Heart event funded by Cork City Partnership and hosted by Farranree Community Association at Farranree Community Centre, Cork.
 

IWD 2023
Picture Denis Minihane.

Gabriel Fekete with a thumbs up while land kiting at Garrylucas beach, Co. Cork.
 

KITING
Picture Denis Minihane.

Akilah Bethel of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell being challenged by Fr. Mathew's players Shannon Brady and Grainne Dwyer in the Miss Quote.ie Women's Super League in the Parochial Hall, Cork.
 

NETS
Picture: Denis Minihane.

The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, Co Cork, year-round free of charge, with donations optional.
 

DONKET SANCTUARY
Picture: Dan Linehan

#7 Daniel O'Brien scores the last try of the game for Sunday's Well against Omagh in the Energia Al-Ireland League Division 2C game at Musgrave Park.
 

LATE TRY
Picture: Larry Cummins

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

