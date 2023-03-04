UKRAINE
The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine fly over Cork City Hall at Anglesea Street as the people of Cork stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Cork and Ireland. City Hall will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine on Friday night.
Picture: Larry Cummins
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
