Photos of the Week

Week ending 4th March 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Mia Furlong, UCC Glanmire breaking past Sarah Kenny, Trinity Meteors during their women’s super league match at the Mardyke Arena, Cork.
 

TIMO PLOUGHING
Michael McCarthy walking through the field at the annual Timoleague ploughing match on the lands of Colin and Zeabeth Bateman on the Barryroe Road, Timoleague, Co Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

Jim Clancy, Rossmore at the Clogagh ploughing match on the lands of the O’Sullivan family at Kilmalooda, Ballinascarthy, Cork.
 

ON THE BALL
Daniel Williams, Riverstown looking to get past Wilton Utd players Cian McCarthy and Daniel Tobin in their Beamish Stout MSL first division match at Pat Bowdren Park, Lee Road, Cork. 
Picture Dan Linehan

Surfing the waves at Garrtettstown Beach, Cork.
 

COBH
East cork tourism visitors liners ships titanic.
Looking across the water to Cobh from Haulbowline, Co. Cork.
Picture Denis Minihane.

Ballycotton Island on the East Cork coastline framed on the February afternoon sunlight.
 

BASKETBALL
Edel Thornton in action for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell in the Miss Quote.ie Womens Superleague game against Waterford Wildcats at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

The wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta resting on the rocks at Ballyandreen Bay near Ballycotton, Co Cork.
 

UKRAINE
The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine fly over Cork City Hall at Anglesea Street as the people of Cork stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Cork and Ireland. City Hall will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine on Friday night.
Picture: Larry Cummins

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Eye of the Cheetah. Foto Wildlife Park.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/03/2023 : Signs of Spring - a bee visiting blossoms, taken on Sunday in Turvey, North Dublin. 
Picture Credit: Lorna Singleton, Dublin

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Duck off : A male Mallard duck clears off a rival male in Tralee wetlands last week.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/03/2023 : Little red riding hood.
Picture Credit: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

Jordan Blount, Energywise Ireland Neptune in the Mens Superleague basketball game UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune at the Mardyke Arena.
 

CHAMPIONSHIPS
2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Turkey 3/3/2023
Women’s 400m Heats
Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley on her way to finishing second and qualifying for the semi-finals.
Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Midleton defender Dylan O'Halloran makes a clearance under pressure from Alex Minihane, College Corinthians. Echo Sport- Beamish Stout Munster Senior League- College Corinthinas vs Midleton at Castletreasure.
 

GRAZING
As a glowing sun sets in the West, these Austrian Halflinger ponies are pictured grazing in a field near The Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney, County Kerry this week.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd.
 

ORCHESTRA
Emma Sophia, 6, singing at the Cork Pops Orchestra with Evelyn Grant Concerts for Schools, 'A Musical Tapestry', at City Hall, Cork. 
Picture: Denis Minihane.

PBC supporters perform the huddle as they celebrate there win over Rockwell in the Pinergy Munster senior schools game at Musgrave park.
 

FOOTBALL MATCH
Ciaran Galvin, Uibh Laoire and Jack Twomey, Kilshannig under a high ball in midfield in the Cork Credit Union Football League Final 2022; Uibh Laoire (Red and White) vs Kilshannig ( Blue & Gold) at Donoughmore on Sunday 26th February 2023.
Picture: Larry Cummins

A view of the containers at the Port of Cork new state of the art Cork Container Terminal at Ringaskiddy, Cork.
 

COMP
UCC Demons David Lehane bursting past Bright St. Vincents Donovan Fields and Stefan Zecevic during the Men's Super League at The Mardyke Arena. 
Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

