Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
CORK PROMS 23
Composer John O’Brien, Kevin Walsh, Emma Nash, The Beatles, Alison Arnopp, Simon Morgan, Caroline Kay, Broadway, Jack O’Rourke, Joe Corbett, Mick Grace and Dylan Howe, Rowan at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series -Beethoven | Broadway | The Beatles which runs on runs on April 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th and 13th in the Cork Opera House
Photo Darragh Kane