Photos of the Week

Week ending 25th February 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Mia Furlong, UCC Glanmire breaking past Sarah Kenny, Trinity Meteors during their women’s super league match at the Mardyke Arena, Cork.
 

QUARTERS
2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup Quarter-Final, Energia Park, Dublin 23/2/2023
Blackrock College vs Cistercian College Roscrea
Blackrock College's Tom O’Riordan scores a try.
Picture: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Jim Clancy, Rossmore at the Clogagh ploughing match on the lands of the O’Sullivan family at Kilmalooda, Ballinascarthy, Cork.
 

FRIENDLY
International Friendly, Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Cadiz, Spain 22/2/2023
China PR vs Republic of Ireland
China’s Zhang Xin and Deborah-Anne de la Harpe of Ireland. 
Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Surfing the waves at Garrtettstown Beach, Cork.
 

BIDEN 
President Joe Biden, center, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Ballycotton Island on the East Cork coastline framed on the February afternoon sunlight.
 

LAMBING SEASON
Schull, West Cork, ireland. 22nd Feb, 2023. A herd of sheep and lambs basks in the spring sunshine in Schull this morning.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

The wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta resting on the rocks at Ballyandreen Bay near Ballycotton, Co Cork.
 

TIMO PLOUGHING
Argideen Rangers stars Seán, Danny and Tom Connolly with Jack and Eoin Harte practising their hurling skills at the annual Timoleague ploughing match on the lands of Colin and Zeabeth Bateman on the Barryroe Road, Timoleague, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups.

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Eye of the Cheetah. Foto Wildlife Park.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/02/2023 : Evening light on the copper coast. 
Picture Credit: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Duck off : A male Mallard duck clears off a rival male in Tralee wetlands last week.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/02/2023 : My daughter Ali reading a story to her favourite horse, Poppy.
Picture Credit: Mark Heffernan, Cork

Jordan Blount, Energywise Ireland Neptune in the Mens Superleague basketball game UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune at the Mardyke Arena.
 

SILVERSMITH
Silversmith Kathy McCann working on a silver shamrock ring inspired by celtic heritage at Kinsale Silver, Kinsale, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton defender Dylan O'Halloran makes a clearance under pressure from Alex Minihane, College Corinthians. Echo Sport- Beamish Stout Munster Senior League- College Corinthinas vs Midleton at Castletreasure.
 

CORK PROMS 23
Composer John O’Brien, Kevin Walsh, Emma Nash, The Beatles, Alison Arnopp, Simon Morgan, Caroline Kay, Broadway, Jack O’Rourke, Joe Corbett, Mick Grace and Dylan Howe, Rowan at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series -Beethoven | Broadway | The Beatles which runs on runs on April 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th and 13th in the Cork Opera House
Photo Darragh Kane

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd.
 

SEMI FINALS
Supporters for Presentation Brothers College, Cork cheer on their team against St Munchins in the Pinergy Schools Senior Cup Rugby semi-final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday 22nd February 2023. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

PBC supporters perform the huddle as they celebrate there win over Rockwell in the Pinergy Munster senior schools game at Musgrave park.
 

RUBBLE
Mykola Volenshak checks his house that was destroyed by a Russian rocket as he tries to find documents under the rubble in Maxymilianivka village, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A view of the containers at the Port of Cork new state of the art Cork Container Terminal at Ringaskiddy, Cork.
 

CROSS COUNTRY
Participants compete in the minor boys event during the 123.ie Connacht Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Bushfield in Loughrea, Galway.
Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

 
 

