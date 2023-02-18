Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
FLOWERS OF REMEMBRANCE
A student leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself.
Picture: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
The National Museum of Ireland- Collins Barracks today marked the long term loan of an 18pdr Field Gun from the Irish Defence Forces, just weeks after the 100th anniversary of the handover of Collins Barracks in 1922 – the final garrison to be handed over to the Irish Free State. Lynn Scarff – Director – National Museum of Ireland with Lieutenant Gereral Sean Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces. Photo: Julien Behal
The National Museum of Ireland- Collins Barracks today marked the long term loan of an 18pdr Field Gun from the Irish Defence Forces, just weeks after the 100th anniversary of the handover of Collins Barracks in 1922 – the final garrison to be handed over to the Irish Free State. Pictured is Sergeant Robbie Delaney – the Ordnance expert who led the gun’s restoration Piture: Julien Behal