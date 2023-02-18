Photos of the Week

Week ending 18th February 2023. Images selected by the picture desk

Mia Furlong, UCC Glanmire breaking past Sarah Kenny, Trinity Meteors during their women’s super league match at the Mardyke Arena, Cork.
 

TRAINING CAMP IN SPAIN
Aoife Mannion poses for a portrait during a Republic of Ireland women training camp in Marbella, Spain.
Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jim Clancy, Rossmore at the Clogagh ploughing match on the lands of the O’Sullivan family at Kilmalooda, Ballinascarthy, Cork.
 

GAMEDAY
Peter Condon, Harbour Rovers getting his sides opening point from Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig in their Hibernian Hotel County junior A hurling championship final at Mallow, co Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

Surfing the waves at Garrtettstown Beach, Cork.
 

SAUSAGE EATING COMP
Students taking part in the sausage eating competition in the amphitheatre at UCC during their fund raising for Rag Week.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Ballycotton Island on the East Cork coastline framed on the February afternoon sunlight.
 

SEMI-FINAL
Colin Coughlin, University of Limerick breaking past SETU Waterford players Padraig Fitzgerald and Paul Cody during their Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon cup semi-final at the SETU, Carriganore, Waterford.  
Picture: Dan Linehan

The wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta resting on the rocks at Ballyandreen Bay near Ballycotton, Co Cork.
 

SHORELINE HERON
A heron on the lookout for a fish on a breezy day at Garrettstown, Co. Cork.
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2023 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Eye of the Cheetah. Foto Wildlife Park.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/02/2023 : A couple of Frogs, getting into the groove for Valentines Day, pictured at Warrenscourt Woods 13/02/2023. 
Picture: Brian Fahy, Rochestown

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/02/2023 : Duck off : A male Mallard duck clears off a rival male in Tralee wetlands last week.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/02/2023 : Sunshine Squirrel.
Picture: Bryan Enright

Jordan Blount, Energywise Ireland Neptune in the Mens Superleague basketball game UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune at the Mardyke Arena.
 

SENIOR LEAGUE
Derek O'Sullivan, Ringmahon Rangers scored from the penalty spot beating goalkeeper Sean Buckley, Carrigaline United. Ringmahon Rangers vs Carrigaline United in the Beamish Stout Munster Senior League at Ringmahon Park on saturday 11th February 2023.
Picture: Larry Cummins

Midleton defender Dylan O'Halloran makes a clearance under pressure from Alex Minihane, College Corinthians. Echo Sport- Beamish Stout Munster Senior League- College Corinthinas vs Midleton at Castletreasure.
 

FLOWERS OF REMEMBRANCE
A student leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself.
Picture: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd.
 

BANSHEES CAST
Brendan Gleeson, left, and Colin Farrell attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 
Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

PBC supporters perform the huddle as they celebrate there win over Rockwell in the Pinergy Munster senior schools game at Musgrave park.
 

SWANS IN THE SEVERN
Swans by the River Severn in Worcester. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023. PA Photo.
Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

A view of the containers at the Port of Cork new state of the art Cork Container Terminal at Ringaskiddy, Cork.
 

CATWALK
Models present creations for Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe during the catwalk show for his Autumn/Winter 2023 collection on the opening day of the London Fashion Week, in London, on February 17, 2023.
Picture: Niklas Halle'n/ AFP via Getty

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

