Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
JAMBO
Graffitti artist JAMBO spraying his panel at the 'Graffitti Battle' at The Marina Market, Cork on Saturday. Three 'one vs one' battles took place on Saturday, with the winners selected by public vote. Winners of the heats will proceed to the finals with cash prizes and the chance to paint the large roller doors of the market.
Picture: Larry Cummins
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Pictured is Gillian Cannon, Senior Training Advisor Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus with Nicholas Davis, with his award for Demonstrating Excellence in Apprenticeship, at the Cork College of FET Celebration of Apprentice event, at the Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus, Bishopstown, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Abbie Maguire Flynn and Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare Councillor Fintan Brett pictured at the Brigid 1500 Tree Planting Day ceremony at Roberstown National School in Co Kildare, which took place today, 31st January on the eve of St Brigid’s Day. Brigid 1500 has a full calendar of events this week and over the new bank holiday weekend dedicated to St Brigid.