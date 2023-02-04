Photos of the Week

Week ending 4th February 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Rockwell College supporters at the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup Rugby. Rockwell College vs Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai ( Bantry Community School) at Musgrave Park on Thursday 26th January 2023.
 

Picture: Larry Cummins

Highfield's Luke Kinigston dives in to score the opening try from Malone's Jack McMurty during the Energia AIL dvision 1B game at Woodleigh park.
 

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Allianz Football League Division 2, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Co. Cork 29/1/2023 Cork vs Meath Cork’s Micheál Aodh Martin and Kevin O’Donovan with Darragh Campion of Meath.
 

Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Members of the Jarl Squad and their galley at the harbour in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa festival. Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland's Norse heritage. Picture date: Tuesday January 31, 2023.
 

Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The wreck of the ghost ship MV Alta resting on the rocks at Ballyandreen Bay near Ballycotton, Co Cork.
 

Picture: Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/02/2023 : Sailing into sunrise. Sunrise over Carlingford Lough, Omeath, Co. Louth.
 

Picture: Ann Bruen, Dublin

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/02/2023 : A Cormorant reflecting on the River Dodder, Dublin.
 

Picture Credit: James Grandfield, Dublin

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Cian Heaphy lays up a basket from Flexachem Killorglin's RJ Kelly and Pharroh Gordon during the Men's Super League at the Neptune stadium .
 

Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Protesters march during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 28, 2023.
 

Picture: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Graffitti artist JAMBO spraying his panel at the 'Graffitti Battle' at The Marina Market, Cork on Saturday. Three 'one vs one' battles took place on Saturday, with the winners selected by public vote. Winners of the heats will proceed to the finals with cash prizes and the chance to paint the large roller doors of the market.
 

Picture: Larry Cummins

St Patrick's Festival 2023 launches on the grounds of the National Museum of Ireland.Picture at the launch was Sophie Hogan and Millie Dempsey.
 

Picture: Julien Behal

A woman runs past burning shacks during a fire before an eviction by police officers in Almeria, Spain, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
 

Picture: AP Photo/Santi Donaire

