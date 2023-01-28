Photos of the Week

Week ending 28th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

SPACEX FALCON 9 LAUNCH
Picture: Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP

CROSSHAVEN MARINA
Picture David Creedon

CBC SUPPORTERS
Picture: Denis Minihane.

SHIPWRECK
Picture: Denis Minihane.

LONG EXPOSURE
Picture: AP Photo/Michael Probst

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Picture Credit: Isabel Doody, Kerry

Picture Credit: Billy Clifford, Kerry

FOGGY SWANS
Picture: Denis Minihane.

INDIA'S REPUBLIC DAY
Picture: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

COACHFORD FALLS
Picture: David Creedon

GAMEDAY
Picture: Larry Cummins

SLALOM
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

