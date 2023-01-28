Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
INDIA'S REPUBLIC DAY
A tableau of ministry of culture drives through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Tens of thousands of people shed COVID-19 masks but faced morning winter chill and mist at a ceremonial parade in the Indian capital on Thursday showcasing India's defence capability and cultural and social heritage on a long revamped marching ceremonial boulevard from the British colonial rule.
Picture: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
West Kerry farmers mark end of year-long sustainability project as they launch a film at the Blasket Cnt in West Kerry . Pictured at an event at the Blasket Centre in Dún Chaoin, Co Kerry to mark the end of a year-long creative climate action film project were : Sean Kennedy Gabrielle Kennedy .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh