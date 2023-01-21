Photos of the Week

Week ending 21st January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Inshore fishermen, members of NIFA (National Inshore Fishermen's Association), (from left) Seamus Cadogan, Anthony Dwyer, John Ball and Michael Desmond, chairman, NIFA, at the pier at Cunnamore in West Cork as there is no fishing due to market collapse and prolonged bad weather.
 

FISHERMEN
Picture Denis Minihane.

Placards placed against a wall in Whitehall, London, during the nurses strike, against the Bill on minimum service levels during strikes
 

NURSES STRIKE
Picture: PA Images

Owenahincha, Cork, Ireland. 17th January, 2023.Síofra, Damien Uísneach, Cunnfionn, Oisín Gormley and Kate Jackson with the snownan they built in Owenahincha, West Cork
 

SNOW IN THE WEST
Picture David Creedon

Highfield's Amhlaoibh Porter scoring a try against St. Mary's College in the Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1B at Woodleigh Park.
 

GOOD TRY
Picture Denis Minihane

Sheep grazing on a snow covered field in the morning sunshine in North Cork.
 

SNOWED SHEEP
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 21/01/2023 : A beautiful framed winter sunset in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
 

Picture Credit: James Grandfield, Dublin

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 21/01/2023 : Musical hands!
 

Picture Credit: Sean McInerney, Cork

Inter Milan's President Steven Zhang, left, holds the trophy as he celebrates with players after winning the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the King Saud University Stadium.
 

INTER WINS MILAN
Picture: (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The town park, N72 relief road in Mallow town flooded yesterday.
 

FLOOD STOP
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Waves crash in over rocks at the snow covered landscape at Castlefreke near Rosscarberry in West Cork yesterday.
 

CASTLEFREKE WAVES
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Clonakilty Community College's Darragh Gough bursts past Tralee CBS' Jake Foley and Colm Browne during the Corn Ui Mhuiri game at Ballyvourney yesterday.
 

GAME DAY
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Francis Naughton, from Kilkee, operating his 'Iron Horse' competing in the South Kerry Ploughing Championships at Coffey's Field, Fossa, Killarney on Sunday.
 

HORSE POWER
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

