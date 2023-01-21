FISHERMEN
Inshore fishermen, members of NIFA (National Inshore Fishermen's Association), (from left) Seamus Cadogan, Anthony Dwyer, John Ball and Michael Desmond, chairman, NIFA, at the pier at Cunnamore in West Cork as there is no fishing due to market collapse and prolonged bad weather.
Picture Denis Minihane.
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups.
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023 Therese Gunning, Legal Director BT Ireland presents the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 Social and Behavioural Sciences Category 2nd Place Junior Individual Award to Danny King, Pobalscoil na Trionoide, Youghal, Co Cork for the project ‘Big P’ or ‘little p’? A study of young people’s conceptions of and engagement in politics'. Stand: 4108 Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography 2023
The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023 Therese Gunning, Legal Director BT Ireland presents the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 Social and Behavioural Sciences Category 3rd Junior Individual Award to Emily O'Regan, Colaiste Muire, Cobh,Co Cork for the project 'Binge drinking is a problem BUT could it be all in the pour?' Stand: 4112 Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography 2023
A 4th Class pupil from Lisnagry National School, Limerick has been named this year’s Overall National Winner of the National Disability Authority’s Someone Like Me Art Competition. Jake Hoen Galvin’s self-portrait inspired by Pablo Picasso’s work The Old Guitarist tells a very personal and inspirational story which struck a chord with this year’s judging panel.
Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke
Colin Farrell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin," left, and Martin McDonagh, winner of the award for best screenplay, motion picture for "The Banshees of Inisherin," pose in the press room at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)