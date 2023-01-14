Photos of the Week

Week ending 14th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

LONG JUMPER
Laura Frawley of Nenagh Athletic AC, Tipperary, competes in the Senior Women's Long Jump during the Athletics Ireland National League Round 1 at Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Dublin. 
Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

CADAELLA
Ugly sisters Jude O'Regan and Mikey  and Maeve Tierney, Step mother  from CADA Performing Arts who staged a performance  called CADAElla - where all the students play all the principal parts of the Cinderella panto at Everyman Theatre.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

GOLDEN BANSHEES
Irish actor Colin Farrell (L), British-Irish director Martin McDonagh (C) and Irish actor Barry Keoghan (R) pose with the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "The Banshees of Inisherin" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Picture: Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty Images

DR HARTY CUP
Dr Harty Cup (under 19A) hurling quarter final at Bansha, Co Tipperary. Thurles CBS vs St Colman's Fermoy. St Colman's supporters in high spirits despite the heavy rain.
Picture: Larry Cummins

IN FOR A DIP
Cathal Owens with his dog Bear from Ballincollig enjoying a swim at Fountainstown beach in Co. Cork yesterday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups.

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/01/2023 : The Oratory in Gougane Barra, West Cork, on a very wet windy January.
Picture Credit: Donal Daly, Kerry

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/01/2023 : A wild sheep stands guard at the entrance to the Slieve League Cliffs in Donegal.
Picture Credit: James Grandfield, Dublin

IN ACTION
Dr Harty Cup (under 19A) hurling quarter final at Town Park, Fethard, Co Tipperary. De La Salle College vs Midleton CBS. Ben Walsh (Killeagh) in action on the forward line for Midleton.
Picture: Larry Cummins.

GAMEDAY
Centre half Ciaran Horgan , Mayfield puts in a challenge on striker Aaron O'Driscoll, Bandon AFC. Beamish Stout Munster Senior League Senior First Division; Bandon AFC vs Mayfield United at Town Park on Saturday 7th January 2023.
Picture: Larry Cummins

SETU GRADS
SETU’s graduates of the class of 2021/22 continue to make history as the first graduates of the south east’s new university, pictured at the Waterford conferring ceremony are Sarah Gardiner, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Aisling Hawkins, Loughrea Co. Galway and
Nicola Phelan Piltown who were conferred a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts in Teaching in Further Education.
Picture: Patrick Browne

BRANDON GRAMMER
Bandon Grammar school supporters in full voice against Castletroy College, Limerick during the Pinergy Munster schools senior rugby cup at Musgrave park yesterday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

UCC DEMONS
Matthew McCarthy rises to score for UCC Demons. UCC Demons win 76 :74 over Titans in the InsuremyHouse.ie Mens U20 National Cup Semi-Final at Neptune stadium on Sunday.
Picture: Larry Cummins

