Photos of the Week

Week ending 7th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
 

NEW YEAR DOWN UNDER
Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP

Emporium Cork Basketball's John Dawson side-stepping Flexachem Killorglin CYMS' Conor Murphy in the Men's Super League at Ballincollig C.S.
 

GAMEDAY
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cork victory in the McGrath Cup, Pairc Ui Rinn. An aerial view of Pairc Ui Rinn before the game.
 

CORK WIN
Cork victory in the McGrath Cup, Pairc Ui Rinn.
Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk, where the River Delph and New Bedford River have flooded the surrounding area.
 

FLOODED ROAD
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Micheál Martin TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence running to the sea at the New Year's Day annual swim at Courtmacsherry, Co Cork.
 

IN FOR A DIP
Picture: Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 07/01/2023 : West Kerry vista from the slopes of Mount Brandon Dingle on New Years Day 2023.
 

Picture Credit: Noel O Neill, Kerry

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 07/01/2023 : The IMMA Dublin as seen from its beautiful gardens at sunset.
 

Picture Credit: James Grandfield, Dublin

Swimmers who took part in the 10th annual Danny Crowley memorial Christmas swim at Myrtleville, Cork.
 

DANNY CROWLEY
Picture: Dan Linehan

Lifeboat crew Enda Boyle and Mark John Gannon at the New Year's Day annual swim at Courtmacsherry, Co Cork.
 

LIFEBOAT CREW
Picture: Dan Linehan

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement.
 

POPE XVI FUNERAL
Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A paddle boarder makes their way through the sea mist as the sun rises over Avon Beach in Dorset. The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the east coast and south-west England over the coming days.
 

PADDLE BOARDER
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Members of the public pass a mural containing a message "Stop Killing Women" by street artist Emma Blake on Chancery Street, Dublin.
 

MURAL
Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

