Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
POPE XVI FUNERAL
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement.
Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
PADDLE BOARDER
A paddle boarder makes their way through the sea mist as the sun rises over Avon Beach in Dorset. The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the east coast and south-west England over the coming days.
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images
