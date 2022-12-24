Photos of the Week

Week ending 24th December 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

The Elves can't believe that Santa Claus has fallen asleep on the Polar Express while heading South from the North Pole at the West Cork Model Railway Village, Clonakilty, Co Cork.
 

The Elves can't believe that Santa Claus has fallen asleep on the Polar Express while heading South from the North Pole at the West Cork Model Railway Village, Clonakilty, Co Cork.
The ferris wheel and Christmas tree on Grand Parade, Cork, during the festive season.
 

The ferris wheel and Christmas tree on Grand Parade, Cork, during the festive season.
Jai, the Indian rhino calf, at Fota Wildlife Park.
 

Jai, the Indian rhino calf, at Fota Wildlife Park.
Mary Murphy visiting the Hanako Flowers stall at Macroom Christmas Market, Co. Cork.
 

Clonakilty Community College's Fionn McCarthy and  Jim Twomey  and Tralee CBS' Sean McElliogott go high for the ball during the Corn Ui Mhuiri game at Ballyvourney yesterday.  
The Address UCC Glanmire's Mia Furlong is tackled by DCU Mercy's Rachel Huijsdens and Nicole Clancy during the Women's Superleague at The Neptune stadium.
 

Surfing the waves at Fountainstown beach in Co. Cork yesterday.
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/12/2022 : Young Barn Owl, Youghal 2022.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/12/2022 : Sunrise on Sandymount Strand, Dublin on a cold December morning.
 

Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion practice a guard of honour for the burial service of Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. Pte Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission, when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon
 

Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion practice a guard of honour for the burial service of Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. Pte Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission, when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon
Santa with Yarik from Ukraine having fun at the City Library.
 

Santa with Yarik from Ukraine having fun at the City Library.
Kayakers on the River Lee taking part in the Cork Circumnavigation of the city centre island.
 

Kayakers on the River Lee taking part in the Cork Circumnavigation of the city centre island.
Brazil players appear dejected during their World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to Croatia. Neymar put the pre-tournament favourites ahead in extra-time by equalling Pele’s Brazil scoring record of 77 FIFA-registered goals. But Bruno Petkovic levelled for the 2018 runners-up with four minutes to play before Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Marquinhos each failed from the spot
 

The English Market, Cork City, customers, patrons, shoppers, busy, food,
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload including two lunar rovers from Japan and the United Arab Emirates, lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
 

Undertaking a 24hour fasting from food in aid of the elderly as part of the SHARE fundraising campaign are Meabh Burke, Kate Holohan and Tara Kennedy at St Patrick's Street, Cork City. The fundraising effort by Cork school students continues until December 24th and has seen approximately 1250 students take part in the annual campaign on the streets of Cork.
