Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
SEAN ROONEY
Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion practice a guard of honour for the burial service of Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. Pte Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission, when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon
Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
FASTING FOR ELDERLY
Undertaking a 24hour fasting from food in aid of the elderly as part of the SHARE fundraising campaign are Meabh Burke, Kate Holohan and Tara Kennedy at St Patrick's Street, Cork City. The fundraising effort by Cork school students continues until December 24th and has seen approximately 1250 students take part in the annual campaign on the streets of Cork.
Picture: Larry Cummins