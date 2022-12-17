Photos of the Week

Week ending 17th December 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Formula One World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing will take to North Wall Quay, Dublin in a thrilling motorsports spectacle on Sunday, 15th January. Tickets are on sale now, visit RedBull.ie/F1Dublin. David Coulthard (Former Formula One Driver) pictured, will be performing at the event.
 

FORMULA ONE DUBLIN
Picture: INPHO/Red Bull Content Pool/Sebastian Marko

Brussels sprouts Man Paudie...SuperValu expects to sell seven million Brussels sprouts this festive season as demand is strong for the green vegetable. Paudie Hanifan, Ballygarron Farm, Co Kerry is SuperValu supplier. A Bord Bia approved farmer, Paudie has been supplying Brussels sprouts to SuperValu for over a decade now.
 

BRUSSLE SPROUTS
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

A robin on the icy grass at Farran Wood, Co. Cork, in the current spell of cold weather.
 

COLD SNAP
Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Murphy visiting the Hanako Flowers stall at Macroom Christmas Market, Co. Cork.
 

FLOWER STALL
Picture Denis Minihane.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Mia Furlong is tackled by DCU Mercy's Rachel Huijsdens and Nicole Clancy during the Women's Superleague at The Neptune stadium.
 

UCC VS DCU
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 17/12/2022 : Black Swan of the Lough, Cork City.
 

Picture: Oliver O'Sullivan-Haughton, Cork

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 17/12/2022 : Rare White Fallow Deer, Mallow Castle Grounds, December 2022.
 

Photo Credit: Shane Broderick, Cork

Sculpted Apollo's Chariot Fountain is lifted as part of the launch of the restoration at the Versailles castle, west of Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Apollo's Fountain was designed by Jean-Baptiste Tuby between 1668 and 1670 at the height of the reign of Louis XIV and crafted at the Gobelins Manufactory.
 

APOLLO
Picture: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A blackbird feeds on a fallen apple as frost covers the grass during the current cold spell. Wildlife, birds, garden visitors, winter.
 

COLD BLACKBIRD
Picture: Larry Cummins

Scoil Mhuire Ballincollig, Christmas Carol Concert, at St. Mary and St. John Church, Station Road, Ballincollig, Cork.
 

XMAS CAROL CONCERT
Picture: Jim Coughlan

Brazil players appear dejected during their World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to Croatia. Neymar put the pre-tournament favourites ahead in extra-time by equalling Pele’s Brazil scoring record of 77 FIFA-registered goals. But Bruno Petkovic levelled for the 2018 runners-up with four minutes to play before Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Marquinhos each failed from the spot
 

BYE BYE BRAZIL
Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload including two lunar rovers from Japan and the United Arab Emirates, lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
 

SPACEX
Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

