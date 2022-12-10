HORSE BREATH
A horse is bathed in sunlight in Woodlesford, Yorkshire as the UK is bracing itself for an ice cold snap as forecasters say Arctic air will move in from Wednesday evening, with the UK Health and Security Agency issuing a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
HOMELESS STATUE
Homeless charity Crisis unveil a 4.3 metre tall hyper-real sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness, at London King's Cross station in London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. The colossal sculpture, named Alex, uses advanced face mapping technology to combine facial features of seventeen people experiencing homelessness, with the launch coming as new research has found that 300,000 households could be left homeless in 2023.
Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Safefood ambassadors, Chef, Adrian Martin, Chef and Malahide Woman, James Patrice, pictured at the launch of safefood’s annual ‘Trust the Meat Thermometer’ Christmas campaign. New research reveals that almost 4 in 10 are worried about getting Christmas Dinner right this year but safefood has the complete guide to storing, preparing, and cooking your turkey. Visit www.safefood.net/Christmas for lots of practical advice and support on how to make this the best Christmas yet!
Pic. Robbie Reynolds
Newly weds.......Groom Brian O'Halloran and bride Orla Finn receive a guard of honour from ladies footballers from Kinsale and Cork, and hurlers from Clashmore-Kinsalebeg GAA, Co Waterford as they leave the church of St John the Baptist in Kinsale, Co Cork on Friday 2nd December 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins