Photos of the Week

Week ending 10th December 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Santa Claus keeping an eye on Frank Twomey as he catches up on the latest news while selling Christmas trees outside his hardware shop in the Square, Macroom, Co Cork.
 

XMAS TREE SEASON
Picture: Dan Linehan

The lovely crib at the Lough, Cork.
 

THE LOUGH CRIB
Picture: Denis Minihane.

A horse is bathed in sunlight in Woodlesford, Yorkshire as the UK is bracing itself for an ice cold snap as forecasters say Arctic air will move in from Wednesday evening, with the UK Health and Security Agency issuing a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).
 

HORSE BREATH
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Captain Harvey Skieters in action upfront for Cork Youths as Cork made a very lively start against Wexford District League. FAI Inter League game Cork Youths against Wexford District League at Ringmahon Park
 

FAI INTER LEAGUE
Picture: Larry Cummins.

Homeless charity Crisis unveil a 4.3 metre tall hyper-real sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness, at London King's Cross station in London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. The colossal sculpture, named Alex, uses advanced face mapping technology to combine facial features of seventeen people experiencing homelessness, with the launch coming as new research has found that 300,000 households could be left homeless in 2023.
 

HOMELESS STATUE
Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/12/2022 : Paige and Eli loving this festive Galway window display on Shop Street.
 

Picture: Eoin Fealy, Galway

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/12/2022 : Evening spinning out in Ballybrannigan.
 

Picture: Rory O'Connor, Cork

Pictured are members of the Cork College of FET Tramore Road Campus Acting & Dance Course, at the Cork ETB Arts in Education Strategy launch, at Nano Nagle Place, Cork.
 

ACTORS & DANCERS
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

There's always the ONE...Black-headed Gulls at Ross Castle, Killarney National Park, some from Eastern Europe, migrate to Ireland in winter to avoid the harsh winter, here they are perched together as the cold snap covers Ireland for the next week.
 

GULLS
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Divers perform during a Christmas-themed underwater show at the Aqua Planet 63 aquarium in Seoul on December 8, 2022.
 

UNDERWATER XMAS SHOW
Picture: Anthony Wallace/ AFP via Getty Images)

Roag Best gives a final polish to John Lennon's toilet from his Tittenhurst Estate in Berkshire, where he lived with Yoko Ono in 1971, ahead of the item going on display at the Liverpool Beatles Museum. Picture date: Thursday December 8, 2022.
 

BEATLES BOG
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA .

Elaine Whelan request for The Echo. UCC LGBTQ+ Society protest on the main quadrangle at University College, Cork (UCC) to highlight a need for more trans healthcare in Ireland.
 

LGBTQ+ PROTESTS 
Picture: Larry Cummins

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

