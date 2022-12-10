Safefood ambassadors, Chef, Adrian Martin, Chef and Malahide Woman, James Patrice, pictured at the launch of safefood’s annual ‘Trust the Meat Thermometer’ Christmas campaign. New research reveals that almost 4 in 10 are worried about getting Christmas Dinner right this year but safefood has the complete guide to storing, preparing, and cooking your turkey. Visit www.safefood.net/Christmas for lots of practical advice and support on how to make this the best Christmas yet!

Pic. Robbie Reynolds