Photos of the Week

Week ending 3rd December 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

ERUPTION
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road as Mauna Loa erupts in the distance, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano erupted Monday for the first time in 38 years.
Picture: AP Photo/Marco Garcia

FOOTBALL FINAL
Brian O'Sullivan, Kanturk about to be tackled by Dan Murphy, Rathmore in the Munster Club intermediate football final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Picture: Dan Linehan

CHOCOLATIERS
Cadbury World chocolatier Phoebe Snow (left) and Dawn Jenks add the finishing touches to the Santa Claus Christmas creation at Cadbury World in Birmingham.
Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
Four-year-old Killian Lehane having fun at the Christmas tree farm Castletreasure House, Donnybrook, Cork. 
Picture: Dan. Linehan

PEACE ON EARTH
Artist Ails McGee puts the finishing touches to 'Peace on Earth' an art installation made of hundreds of origami doves, on display below the ornate roof of the 18th-century chapel in the Bar Convent in York, the oldest living convent in the UK.
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 03/12/2022 : Howler monkeys, one of the loudest animals in the world, photographed at Fota Wildlife Park hitting all the right notes.
Picture: Chris Martin

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 03/12/2022 : Pines Island of Connemara
Picture: Michael Deligan

SUN RISING
Roches Point, Cork, Ireland. 28th November, 2022. The Sun rising behind clouds at the Roches Point Lighthouse in Cork Harbour, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

FERRIS WHEEL
A thirty meter high Ferris Wheel has been installed on the Grand Parade as part of GLOW - A Cork Christmas Celebration which will run up to Christmas. Organised by Cork City Council the festival attracts thousands to the city every year.
Picture: David Creedon

ROAD RACE
Start of the 5km race  at the West Muskerrry AC New Macroom bypass road race in association with Macroom Fairy garden and Macrom senior citizens. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

NORTHERN LIGHTS
The northern lights over Ingolfsfjall mountain near Selfoss on the south coast of Iceland. 
Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

GAMEDAY
Jack Ryan, Rockwell No 8 has a cut dressed in their clash with Bandon Grammar in their U19 Munster Schools Cup group A match at Bandon.
Picture: Dan Linehan.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 
 

