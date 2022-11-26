Photos of the Week

Week ending 26th November 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Republic of Ireland supporters, from left, Lousie Gavin, Sarah Behan, and Martina Behan, pose for a photograph in Spinola Bay, Malta, before the International Friendly match between Malta and Republic of Ireland at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard, Malta.
 

Republic of Ireland supporters, from left, Lousie Gavin, Sarah Behan, and Martina Behan, pose for a photograph in Spinola Bay, Malta, before the International Friendly match between Malta and Republic of Ireland at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard, Malta.
Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A blackbird feeding on berries in a garden in Blackrock, Cork.
 

A blackbird feeding on berries in a garden in Blackrock, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The 32 meter Ferris Wheel under construction at the Grand Parade, Cork.
 

The 32 meter Ferris Wheel under construction at the Grand Parade, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Lunchtime at Marina Market, Cork
 

Lunchtime at Marina Market, Cork  
Picture: Dan Linehan

Emilia Banks holding onto the railings at the Alpine Skate Trail at Fota, Cork.
 

Emilia Banks holding onto the railings at the Alpine Skate Trail at Fota, Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/11/2022 : Ferris wheel in Galway Christmas Market.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/11/2022 : Ferris wheel in Galway Christmas Market.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/11/2022 : Nepali woman smiling in Swayambhu Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/11/2022 : Nepali woman smiling in Swayambhu Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. 
Picture: Picture Credit: Yasser Alaa Mobarak, Egypt.

Ukrainian servicemen shoot towards Russian positions in the frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
 

Ukrainian servicemen shoot towards Russian positions in the frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Picture: AP Photo/Roman Chop

Tala Fam Thiam in action for UCC Demons in the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Superleague basketball. UCC Demons vs EJ Sligo All-Stars at Mardyke Arena on Sunday 20th November 2022.
 

Tala Fam Thiam in action for UCC Demons in the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Superleague basketball. UCC Demons vs EJ Sligo All-Stars at Mardyke Arena on Sunday 20th November 2022. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

Reflections on the River Lee at Union Quay, Morrison's Quay Cork city at high tide on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.
 

Reflections on the River Lee at Union Quay, Morrison's Quay Cork city at high tide on Wednesday 23rd November 2022. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

Simon Coveney, TD Minister for Foreign Affairs and Prof. John O'Halloran president UCC with pupils at the launch of the HUB in active Euopean citizenship at UCC yesterday.
 

Simon Coveney, TD Minister for Foreign Affairs and Prof. John O'Halloran president UCC with pupils at the launch of the HUB in active Euopean citizenship at UCC yesterday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Students (from left) Tatiana Sousa, Rebecca Flynn O'Connell, Dolly Sheehan, Dina Biro, Zunaira Riaz and Jayne Magnier celebrating their Junior Certificate results at St. Aloysius' School in Cork city.
 

Students (from left) Tatiana Sousa, Rebecca Flynn O'Connell, Dolly Sheehan, Dina Biro, Zunaira Riaz and Jayne Magnier celebrating their Junior Certificate results at St. Aloysius' School in Cork city.
Picture: Denis Minihane.

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

 

