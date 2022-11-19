Photos of the Week

Week ending 19th November 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

MIDLETON CBS
Midleton CBS supporters in full voice and colour against St. Joseph's Tulla during the Harty cup game at Ballyagran yesterday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

TAXI
At the River Lee Hotel, Cork Anna Cork taxi driver Derry O'Callaghan.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

DR. HARTY CUP
Our Lady's, Templemore's Paddy Phelan and Jamie Ormond going high for the ball with St. Francis College, Rochestown's Chris O'Keeffe in the Dr. Harty Cup at Bansha.
Picture: Denis Minihane

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

SHAKESPEARE
Conservator Adrian Phippen (left) and Art and Antiques writer Duncan Phillipps with portrait of William Shakespeare by artist Robert Peake, which is believed to be the only signed and dated image of the playwright created during his lifetime, on display at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, before it is offered for sale by private treaty for a figure in excess of £10m. Picture date: Wednesday November 16, 2022. 
Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

TEARS OF JOY
Tears of joy for Ciara McCarthy of Aghabullogue as she celebrates with Aoife Twomey and Ella Foley after their victory over Blackrock in the SE Systems Cork Camogie intermediate club championship final replay at Ovens, Cork. 
Picture: Picture Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 19/11/2022 : Adolescent Grey Heron on the Hunt. Curriheen River, Cork City, Nov 2022.
Photo Credit Shane Broderick, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 19/11/2022 : Sunset in Dunquin Pier, Co. Kerry.
Picture Credit: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

MATCH DAY
Local residents look at a Banksy-style graffiti on the wall of a destroyed residential building, but its origin remains unconfirmed by the artist, in Irpin, near Kyiv on November 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility.
Picture: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

ORCHESTRA
Pictured, Orchestra member & Soloist Megan Chan, at the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra, with Michael McHale one of Ireland's leading pianists, performing Beethoven's mighty Emperor Concerto, a performance of Ravel's Tzigane, with soloist Megan Chan (Violin) and Eimear McDonagh (Harpist), at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork. 
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

COP27
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a piece of street theatre on a beach during COP27 Water Day, to highlight the fact that fossil fuel "Business as Usual" is leading to climate disasters, such as sea level rise, in Cape Town, South Africa, November 14, 2022. 
Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

CHARLIE BIRD
Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird arriving for the launch of the Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Mr. Bird said cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan was his Samaritan as he described her as an incredible human being following her death on Monday, eight years after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Picture date: Wednesday November 16, 2022.

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

MEMORIAL EVENT
Actors Tom Kelly(L) and Finbar Rush in vintage uniforms at a Memorial event for Irish soldiers in World War 1 at the Main road in Killester, Clontarf West.
Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

