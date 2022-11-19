Pictured at Poolbeg lighthouse to mark the launch of Dublin Book Festival which runs 8-13 Nov, are Doireann Doyle (age 6) and Jack Siron (age 6), both from Wicklow, with David Hare whose photos from his new book The Great Lighthouses of Ireland will feature in a special exhibition for the festival on 12 Nov at Dublin Castle. Dublin Book Festival is jam packed with a huge array of events celebrating Ireland’s writers and publishers including in-conversations, walking tours, photo exhibitions, a programme of events for children and the new DBF hub at Dublin Castle from 12 - 13 Nov. dublinbookfestival.com. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland