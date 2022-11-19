SHAKESPEARE
Conservator Adrian Phippen (left) and Art and Antiques writer Duncan Phillipps with portrait of William Shakespeare by artist Robert Peake, which is believed to be the only signed and dated image of the playwright created during his lifetime, on display at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, before it is offered for sale by private treaty for a figure in excess of £10m. Picture date: Wednesday November 16, 2022.
Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
MATCH DAY
Local residents look at a Banksy-style graffiti on the wall of a destroyed residential building, but its origin remains unconfirmed by the artist, in Irpin, near Kyiv on November 12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility.
Picture: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
ORCHESTRA
Pictured, Orchestra member & Soloist Megan Chan, at the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra, with Michael McHale one of Ireland's leading pianists, performing Beethoven's mighty Emperor Concerto, a performance of Ravel's Tzigane, with soloist Megan Chan (Violin) and Eimear McDonagh (Harpist), at the Concert Hall, City Hall, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.
COP27
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a piece of street theatre on a beach during COP27 Water Day, to highlight the fact that fossil fuel "Business as Usual" is leading to climate disasters, such as sea level rise, in Cape Town, South Africa, November 14, 2022.
Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
CHARLIE BIRD
Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird arriving for the launch of the Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Mr. Bird said cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan was his Samaritan as he described her as an incredible human being following her death on Monday, eight years after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Picture date: Wednesday November 16, 2022.
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Pictured at Poolbeg lighthouse to mark the launch of Dublin Book Festival which runs 8-13 Nov, are Doireann Doyle (age 6) and Jack Siron (age 6), both from Wicklow, with David Hare whose photos from his new book The Great Lighthouses of Ireland will feature in a special exhibition for the festival on 12 Nov at Dublin Castle. Dublin Book Festival is jam packed with a huge array of events celebrating Ireland’s writers and publishers including in-conversations, walking tours, photo exhibitions, a programme of events for children and the new DBF hub at Dublin Castle from 12 - 13 Nov. dublinbookfestival.com. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Abigail McKane & Elizabeth McDonagh from Colaistec Dhulaigh Coolock pictured at the launch of Amnesty International’s “Write for Rights” campaign 2022. Amnesty is calling on people around Ireland to rediscover the lost art of letter writing and help the fight against injustice by simply writing a letter for activists targeted across the world. Picture: Julien Behal