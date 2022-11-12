Photos of the Week

Week ending 12th November 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

THE RETURN
Rhys McClenaghan Homecoming From The 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, Dublin Airport 
Rhys McClenaghan poses for a photo with fans.
Picture: Niall ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

FILM FEST
At the River Lee Hotel, Cork Anna Garcea, education and engagement coordinator, Cork International Film Festival with the costume worn by Olivia Coleman in the movie The Favourite. The costume is one of four on display around the City which will form part of the costume trail which runs alongside the Cork International Film Festival from the 10th to the 20th of November.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

SANDBAG SEASON
Finbarr Sheehan of Cork City Council with sandbags shop oweners can collect at Tramore Park for expected flooding in Cork City later this evening.
Picture: Dan Linehan

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

HISTORIC WIN
Munster team who started and defeated a South Africa  at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday.  
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

COP27
Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name. 
Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 12/11/2022 : On the first days of November, bad weather did not mean anything bad in the photographic set, so I went to a well-known place in Newmarket on Fergus in Co.Clare where a lonely tree grows. It wasn't long before the sky was filled with wonderful colors that were worth photographing in the magical scenery of this place.
Picture: Piotr Machowczyk, Limerick

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 12/11/2022 : A Mute Swan (Cygnus olor) displaying its massive wings in front of its cygnets, Lough Derg, Domineer, Co Tipperary.
Picture: Joe Sant, Tipperary

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

MATCH DAY
Sean Mac an tSaoi in action for Hamilton High. . Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh vs Hamilton Highschool, Bandon in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup on Wednesday 9th November 2022.
Picture: Larry Cummins

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

VENICE, ITALY
St. Mark's Square was flooded by the high tide on November 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. 
Picture: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

MUNSTER!
Munster's Jack O'Donoghue takes on South Africa's Aphelele Fassi  at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

MIGRANTS
Migrants show placards demanding the disembark for all as the wait aboard of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship , in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Geo Barents, and the German-flagged Humanity1 have been allowed to disembark what the Italian authorities defined "vulnerable people" and minors, while other two ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea.
Picture: AP Photo/Massimno Di Nonno

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SEAL PUP
A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon
 
Execution Time: 0.227 s