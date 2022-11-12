FILM FEST
At the River Lee Hotel, Cork Anna Garcea, education and engagement coordinator, Cork International Film Festival with the costume worn by Olivia Coleman in the movie The Favourite. The costume is one of four on display around the City which will form part of the costume trail which runs alongside the Cork International Film Festival from the 10th to the 20th of November.
Picture: Dan Linehan
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 12/11/2022 : On the first days of November, bad weather did not mean anything bad in the photographic set, so I went to a well-known place in Newmarket on Fergus in Co.Clare where a lonely tree grows. It wasn't long before the sky was filled with wonderful colors that were worth photographing in the magical scenery of this place.
Picture: Piotr Machowczyk, Limerick
MIGRANTS
Migrants show placards demanding the disembark for all as the wait aboard of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship , in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Geo Barents, and the German-flagged Humanity1 have been allowed to disembark what the Italian authorities defined "vulnerable people" and minors, while other two ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea.
Picture: AP Photo/Massimno Di Nonno
SEAL PUP
A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022. PA Photo.
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Kevin Herlihy and Helen Murphy, Cork Business Association, pictured at Cork City Hall, where Cork City Council marked the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána service in Cork City with a civic reception held on 9 November 2022. The evening's event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Superintendent John Deasy and Inspector James Hallahan. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Sonya Neville Dineen, and Crena McPolin, pictured at Cork City Hall, where Cork City Council marked the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána service in Cork City with a civic reception held on 9 November 2022. The evening's event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Superintendent John Deasy and Inspector James Hallahan. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Lt Col Fiacra keyes, and Tom O'Neill, curator garda uniform exhibition, pictured at Cork City Hall, where Cork City Council marked the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána service in Cork City with a civic reception held on 9 November 2022. The evening's event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Superintendent John Deasy and Inspector James Hallahan. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO