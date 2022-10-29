Photos of the Week

Week ending 29th October 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

BUDDY
Buddy having a look at Tom Honan's picture " Who let the Dogs out? " at the Press Photographers of Ireland Photographer of the year exhibition at the Temperance Hall, Kinsale, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

GAMEDAY
Sean Meade, Pobailscoil Na Tríonóide, Youghal getting in a great tackle on Kevin Lyons,  St Francis College, Rochestown in their Dr. Harty Cup (u19 A hurling) round 2 fixture at Killeagh, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

FINAL
Kilshannig captain Killian O'Hanlon raises the John 'Lock' O'Sullivan cup after defeating Aghabullogue  in the Bon Secours Cork County IAFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.  
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

SOLAR ECLIPSE
A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the centuries-old Raghunath Hindu temple in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

HOOP
Energywise Ireland Neptune's Jordan Blount in action against Tralee Warriors  during the Mens Superleague at The Nreptune stadium.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

 

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

MORNING LIGHT
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 29/10/2022 : Morning light in Lough Inagh, Connemara.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

BLASKET ISLAND
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 29/10/2022 : Playful Seals on the Blasket Islands.
Picture: Bryan Enright, Kerry

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

JAZZBAND
Lamarotte Jazzband from the Netherlands performing upon arrival in Cork Airport for the Cork Guinness Jazz Festival.
Picture: Darragh Kane

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

CORK COMMUNITY ART LINK
Eimer McAuley feature The team from the Cork Community Art Link  with the elephant  for the Festival of Shandon event. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

GRADS
Nessa Toomey of Dunmore East Waterford, Clara Griffin of Tramore Waterford and Maggie Fanning of Kilmeaden Waterford who graduated with a Barchelor of Arts Degree from Mary Immaculate College at todays conferring ceremony.
Picture: Brian Arthur)

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SHACKLETON'S HUT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks around Ernest Shackleton's Nimrod Expedition hut at Cape Royds on Ross Island in Antarctica, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that's taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base.  
Picture: Mike Scott/NZ Herald/Pool Photo via AP

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

COW WITH A VIEW
Cows in a field overlooking Cork Harbour at Roches Point, Co Cork 
Picture: Larry Cummins 

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

