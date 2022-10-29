Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
SHACKLETON'S HUT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks around Ernest Shackleton's Nimrod Expedition hut at Cape Royds on Ross Island in Antarctica, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that's taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base.
Picture: Mike Scott/NZ Herald/Pool Photo via AP
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Yvonne and Angela Crowley from Whitechurch attending the SHOWTIME concert by Cór Geal at Cork Opera House on Sunday 23rd October 2022. Pic Larry Cummins. "Cór Geal was established in 2009, by Betty Fitzgerald, Musical Director. Cór Geal is a four- part mixed adult choir, whose repertoire consists of a broad genre of music such as sacred, popular, and gospel to name but a few. The choir has approximately 52 members, and is based in Whitechurch, Co. Cork, Ireland"
Picture Larry Cummins
District Health & Leisure, Silversprings Cork celebrated 3 years in business with a family-fun day on Saturday 22nd October 2022 with RED FM Dj's onsite, facepainting, ice cream and fun-rides for children. Pictured are staff members Emma Butler and Beverly Collins in a tea-cup funfair ride.
Picture: Larry Cummins
It’s almost jazz time! Sandra Hackett, Grenville and Laura O’Donovan pictured at a pop-up Guinness Cork Jazz Festival preview gig at Electric on Saturday (22 Oct). Zaska, who released their new album on Friday and are one of the headliners at Live at St Lukes on Friday 28th Oct, performed a surprise gig so it was a real taste of what’s to come next week. See GuinnessCorkJazz.com for the full line up.
Photo Darragh Kane