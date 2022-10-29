SHACKLETON'S HUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks around Ernest Shackleton's Nimrod Expedition hut at Cape Royds on Ross Island in Antarctica, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that's taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base.

Picture: Mike Scott/NZ Herald/Pool Photo via AP

