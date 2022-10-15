Photos of the Week

Week ending 15th October 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

GRANTSTOWN NURSERIES
David Currid of Grantstown Nurseries in Ballygunner on the outskirts of Waterford City. They grow tomatoes in an environmental way. Sunstream tomatoes in the greenhouse. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

NEW ARRIVAL
First Ever Baby Indian Rhino Born in Ireland  Fota Wildlife Park announced a first in its 39-year history and a first for Ireland; a baby Indian rhino was born on the 19th of September 2022, after a gestation period of 16 months, to mother, Maya and father, Jamil.  The yet unnamed male calf is the second of only three Indian rhino calves born in any zoological institution this year.
Picture: Darragh Kane

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

IAHC FINAL
Cloughduv's William Ahern is fouled by Dungourney's Ryan Denny  during the Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

ROCHES POINT SUNRISE
Ireland. 10th October, 2022. Sunrise on a cool October morning at Roches Point, Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

VIRTUAL REALITY
A Henry VIII interpreter wears a VR headset to view a first person, underwater experience of the wreck of the Mary Rose, developed by the University of Portsmouth, as he joins other invited guests to travel by boat to lay 500 roses at the site of where the wreck of the Mary Rose was found, to mark the 40th anniversary of the raising of the ship in Portsmouth.
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

 

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

DERRYCLARE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/10/2022 Derryclare Lough is a tranquil spot at the blue hour time, Connemara.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IGUANA
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/10/2022 One day visiting the Zoo in Cork. I came across a Iguana. It was running very fast around the den where there were other species around such as Butterflies, Frogs, Fish, Snakes, as well as many others.
Picture: Julian De'Donatis, Cork

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

RUSSIAN STRIKES
People react outside a partially destroyed multistorey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - The head of the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.
Picture: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

WALK OUT
Students Jennifer Clifford, Grainne Stembridge, Orlaith O'Byrne and Maeve Bartley at the USI student walkout protest at University College, Cork as students walked out of lectures at 11.11am on Thursday 13th October 2022 in protest to the cost of living crisis. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

DR. HARTY CUP
Sean O'Donoghue, St. Colman's College taking a shot on goal watched by Darragh Leahy, Midleton CBS during their Dr. Harty Cup match at Watergrasshill, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

CELEBRATIONS
James O'Driscoll and classmates are all set to cheer on Blackrock in the County final against The 'Barrs at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. Girls and boys from Beaumont GNS and BNS wore the colours of Blackrock National Hurling Club at school on Thursday. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

REFLECTIONS
Reflections in the River Lee at Morrison's Quay Cork City.
Picture: Pic: Larry Cummins 

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

