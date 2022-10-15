Sir Bob Geldof receiving the Mutatio Factorem Award (founded by Mary Robinson last year) from the Law Society and Law School, UCC with Melissa Ferris and Bailey Lane, of UCC School of Law Activist and musician Sir Bob Geldolf was tonight (Wednesday) presented with the Mutatio Factorem award by the University College Cork Law Society at a special event in UCC. Translated from ‘change maker’, The Mutatio Factorem Award is given to people who have in their career and or life brought about significant change and inspiration in their industry or area of work or through their own personal life..This event was supported by the UCC School of Law and chaired by lecturer Dug Cubie.

Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision