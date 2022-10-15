NEW ARRIVAL
First Ever Baby Indian Rhino Born in Ireland Fota Wildlife Park announced a first in its 39-year history and a first for Ireland; a baby Indian rhino was born on the 19th of September 2022, after a gestation period of 16 months, to mother, Maya and father, Jamil. The yet unnamed male calf is the second of only three Indian rhino calves born in any zoological institution this year.
Picture: Darragh Kane
VIRTUAL REALITY
A Henry VIII interpreter wears a VR headset to view a first person, underwater experience of the wreck of the Mary Rose, developed by the University of Portsmouth, as he joins other invited guests to travel by boat to lay 500 roses at the site of where the wreck of the Mary Rose was found, to mark the 40th anniversary of the raising of the ship in Portsmouth.
Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
IGUANA
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/10/2022 One day visiting the Zoo in Cork. I came across a Iguana. It was running very fast around the den where there were other species around such as Butterflies, Frogs, Fish, Snakes, as well as many others.
Picture: Julian De'Donatis, Cork
RUSSIAN STRIKES
People react outside a partially destroyed multistorey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - The head of the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.
Picture: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Sir Bob Geldof receiving the Mutatio Factorem Award (founded by Mary Robinson last year) from the Law Society and Law School, UCC with Melissa Ferris and Bailey Lane, of UCC School of Law Activist and musician Sir Bob Geldolf was tonight (Wednesday) presented with the Mutatio Factorem award by the University College Cork Law Society at a special event in UCC. Translated from ‘change maker’, The Mutatio Factorem Award is given to people who have in their career and or life brought about significant change and inspiration in their industry or area of work or through their own personal life..This event was supported by the UCC School of Law and chaired by lecturer Dug Cubie.
Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
The now famous and celebrated Virtual Hug, which leapt to national prominence at the height of the COVID19 pandemic on RTÉ’s Late Late Show is immortalised in Kilkenny as a major piece of sculpture, unveiled by Adam King and inspiring Paralympian and Kilkenny native, Mary Fitzgerald as part of yesterday’s Kilkenny Day celebrations in the city. President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins sent a special letter of congratulations to the young Cork man who inspired the nation.
Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke
Event MC Emmanuel Adeleke, Partner in Consulting at Deloitte, keynote speaker Fiona Ferris, Deputy CEO of As I Am, and Sharon McCarthy of Autism Journeys Consultancy, pictured at the it@cork & KerrySciTech first ever Diversity Matters Mini Conference: Strengthening Diversity and Inclusion in your Organisation, which took place at the Dean Hotel in Cork city.
Pic Diane Cusack
Ashiling Walsh, Cork City, MTU Crawford College of Art & Design graduate, Katie Waters and Roisin Moloney, Midleton pictured at the launch event celebrating the SEE Student Engagement Exhibition at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork. The exhibition featuring MTU Crawford College of Art & Design graduates Monika Kosmowska, Zoe Collins, Rebecca Ajeigbe, Rosaleen O Rourke, Camilla Winqvist, Ellie Wall, Katie Waters, Helen Cantwell, Daniela Balaur, Martyna Krawczyk, and Alex Robey, continues until 21 October, open Mon-Fri, 10-5. Further details on arts.mtu.ie
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO
Elton Sibanda, Millstreet, Co. Cork pictured at the launch event celebrating the SEE Student Engagement Exhibition at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork. The exhibition featuring MTU Crawford College of Art & Design graduates Monika Kosmowska, Zoe Collins, Rebecca Ajeigbe, Rosaleen O Rourke, Camilla Winqvist, Ellie Wall, Katie Waters, Helen Cantwell, Daniela Balaur, Martyna Krawczyk, and Alex Robey, continues until 21 October, open Mon-Fri, 10-5. Further details on arts.mtu.ie
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO