Week ending 8th October 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

NEW YORK TO GALWAY 
Former professional rugby player Damian Browne, his wife Rozelle Bothma and daughter Elodie are greeted by crowds as he arrives in Galway after becoming the first person to row from New York to Galway at sea. He spent 112 days at sea during his solo voyage across the Atlantic.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

HORSE FAIR
Fair-Goers at the 300th Ballinasloe horse fair in Co. Galway.  
Picture: Andy Newman

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

CITY SCAPE
The evening sun setting over Cork City looking towards St. Anne's Church, Shandon, Heineken Ireland and the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint Anne, Gurranbraher, Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

LONE SURFER
A surfer waiting for the right wave in the windy conditions at Garrettstown Beach, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

SEMI FINAL
Nemo Ranger's Barry O'Drscoll shoots past  Ballincollig's Noel Galvin during he Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC semi final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

RIDER AND HORSE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 08/10/2022 : Love at first sight.
Picture: Picture Credit: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

GOLDEN HOUR
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 08/10/2022 : Golden Autumn tones in Connemara.
Picture:: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

HURRICANE IAN
Snowbird Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife Kathy have a winter home, a trailer originally purchased by Kathy's mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
Picture: (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

MICRO-NURSERY
Ellen O'Regan  Volunteers Tom Campbell and Helena Walsh of Tree's Please growing trees on one of the mirco nursery at Churchfield Allotment.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

FINAL
Killeagh players celebrate after defeating Erins Own's  in the Rebel Og premier 2 minor hurling championship final at Pairc Ui Rinn. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

REST OF A WALL
A canoeist takes a rest on on the pier wall in the morning sunshine at Aghada, East Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

PODCASTERS
Cathy Cullen and Dave Corkery who record a podcast, The Cinemile.
Picture: Denis Minihane

