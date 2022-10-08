NEW YORK TO GALWAY
Former professional rugby player Damian Browne, his wife Rozelle Bothma and daughter Elodie are greeted by crowds as he arrives in Galway after becoming the first person to row from New York to Galway at sea. He spent 112 days at sea during his solo voyage across the Atlantic.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
HURRICANE IAN
Snowbird Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife Kathy have a winter home, a trailer originally purchased by Kathy's mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
Picture: (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Out & About
Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.
Singer and songwriter, Don McLean, and his girlfriend, Paris Dunn pictured this morning at Newbridge Silverware. Don is the man behind the hits such as ‘American Pie’ and Vincent (Starry, Starry Night) pictured this morning at Newbridge Silverware where he opened an exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons, called Starry, Starry Night – the exhibition includes lots of Don’s personal items and instruments including the number one item in the exhibition
Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Niamh Daly and Ruth Larkin. The Rotunda Foundation, the official fundraising arm of the Rotunda Hospital, held its Autumn Charity Lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel Dublin on Friday 30th September. The event was in aid of new tranquil rooms for the Rotunda Hospital to support families experiencing loss. The proposed new Solas Suite will provide families experiencing bereavement with a quiet and safe space.
Picture Jason Clarke
Pictured were Sarah Cass, Daniel Kane and Jennifer Wrynne at The Rotunda Foundation, the official fundraising arm of the Rotunda Hospital, held its Autumn Charity Lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel Dublin on Friday 30th September. The event was in aid of new tranquil rooms for the Rotunda Hospital to support families experiencing loss. The proposed new Solas Suite will provide families experiencing bereavement with a quiet and safe space.
Picture Jason Clarke