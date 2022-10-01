Photos of the Week

Week ending 1st October 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

AT THE PLOUGHING
President of Ireland Michael D.Higgins with Jerry Dennehy, Farmers Bridge Tralee who handled the horses Mutt and Jeff at the under 40 horse plough class  at the National Ploughing Championships, Ratheniska, Co Laois.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

TRACTOR RUN
Harry Healy at Rathbarry & District Vintage Club's Truck, Tractor, Car and Motorcycle run for Breakthrough Cancer, Cork, and Ardfield Rathbarry parish hall renovation fund and in memory of Rex Kingston, former club member. 
Picture: Denis Minehane

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

THE FOUR LIARS
From Syria to Cork. Ahmed Saqqa at his restaurant The Four Liars, O'Connell Square, Shandon,  Cork, T23 P592.
Picture: Larry Cummins

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

TRIATHLON IN KERRY
Triathlon competitors making their way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

NOELS PUPPETS
Resident Noel Mulcahy with his puppets Larry and King at the celebration of St Raphael’s campus in Youghal to the successful move to community living.
The event celebrated the new lives of 36 former residents of the St Raphael’s building who have moved into new homes, integrated into their community.
Picture: Darragh Kane

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

KISS FROM THE AIR
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 01/10/2022 : A house sparrow feeding a juvenile at a garden in Maree Oranmore County Galway.
Picture: Gerry Kavanagh, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

HOT AIR BALLOON
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 01/10/2022 : Irish Hot Air Balloon Championship 2022 in Birr Castle, Offaly.
Picture: Eoin Fealy, Galway

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

NANO NAGLE PLACE
Pam Robertson The Lantern Community Project, Nano Nagle Place, presents their Summer Art Installation “This is My Story” in the Glucksman Gallery. Twelve participants from diverse backgrounds come together to create a collection of writing and illustration inspired by illuminated manuscripts in the Book of Kells.
Picture: Clare Keogh

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

FIELD OF DREAMS
Students from Field of Dreams Niamh Cafferkey, David Horgan and Laura Ahern showing off some of the pumpkins , available at the pick-a-pumpkin festival on Sunday 9th and 16th of October at Field of Dreams, Curraheen, Cork.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

SATELLITE VIEW
This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph)
Picture: NASA via AP

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

COBH'S COMMUTERS
Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 27th September, 2022. An early morning commuter train approaches the station as the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn arrives to her berth in Cobh, Co. Cork
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

GAME DAY
Bride Rovers' Jess Riordan looking to get past Éire Óg's Shauna Cronin in the Cork LGFA Senior A FC at Ovens.
Picture: Denis Minihane

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.

Execution Time: 0.257 s