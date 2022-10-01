TRIATHLON IN KERRY
Triathlon competitors making their way from Renard Pier to Valentia Harbour in the annual Hardman Valentia Island Triathlon swimming section. Changing at the transition area to being the cycling event, followed by running section, finishing at the Royal Hotel,Over 300 athletes took part in the event.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
NOELS PUPPETS
Resident Noel Mulcahy with his puppets Larry and King at the celebration of St Raphael’s campus in Youghal to the successful move to community living.
The event celebrated the new lives of 36 former residents of the St Raphael’s building who have moved into new homes, integrated into their community.
Picture: Darragh Kane
NANO NAGLE PLACE
Pam Robertson The Lantern Community Project, Nano Nagle Place, presents their Summer Art Installation “This is My Story” in the Glucksman Gallery. Twelve participants from diverse backgrounds come together to create a collection of writing and illustration inspired by illuminated manuscripts in the Book of Kells.
Picture: Clare Keogh
SATELLITE VIEW
This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph)
Picture: NASA via AP
Andrea Thornton the overall winner (female category) of the Sustainable Style fashion competition with judge Sydney Sargent. Organised by Listowel Tidy Towns and An Taisce on the final day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival on Saturday 24th of September, she received €300 in cash sponsored by Listowel Race Company and Mc Carthy Brokers Listowel.
Photo John Kelliher
Andrea Thornton and Sean O'Donoghue were the overall winners of the Sustainable Style fashion competition organised by Listowel Tidy Towns and An Taisce on the final day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival on Saturday 24th of September. Each received €300 in cash sponsored by Listowel Race Company and Mc Carthy Brokers Listowel.
Reigning Miss Cork, Saoirse O'Shaughnessy, Coachford, with Assets Models, Isabelle O'Neill, Glanmire, and Shin Hayes, Dublin Pike, pictured at Acton's Hotel in Kinsale, Co. Cork, for the Charity Fashion Event organised by O'Connor's Pharmacy Kinsale, in aid of Marymount Hospice. New online Giftware Store, Alchemy5 was also launched at the event.
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO