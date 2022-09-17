Photos of the Week

Week ending 17th September 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

ALL ABOARD
Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 13th September, 2022. Quayside workers about to tie up the mooring lines of the cruise ship Disney Magic after her arrival for a visit to Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

KITE FLYING FESTIVAL
Carrigaline, Cork, Ireland. 10th September, 2022. Sana Asam who took part in Basant, a traditional kite flying festival that was held at the local community park in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. 
Picture: David Creedon

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

WEXFORD OPERA HOUSE
Pictured are, clockwise from top left, Deirdre Aratoon, Eoin Foran, Leah Redmond and Megan O’Neill, artists from Wexford Festival Opera’s professional academy for singers and pianists The Wexford Factory, which is now underway with 18 new participants. This professional academy for young Irish / Irish-based singers, for the first time includes 3 young pianists in a new Repetiteur Programme
Picture: Mark Stedman

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

DANCERS
Dancer and Choreographer, Lapree Lala, centre, and members of Go Dance for Change network in rehearsals for Breaking Codes, a celebration of the transformative power of dance & music to unite people. Their Culture Night performance is at Rua Red Arts Centre, Tallaght as part of South Dublin County Council’s programme of events on September 23rd.
Picture: Leon Farell / Photocall Ireland

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
South Kerry's Shane o'Connor under pressure from Templenoe's Stephen O"Sullivan in the 2022 Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship round 1 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.
Picture: Don MacMonagle

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

PEEK A BOO
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 17/09/2022 : Curious Sheep in Donegal enjoying having his photo taken.
Picture: Fiona Ahern

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

LOOP HEAD
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 17/09/2022 : Waves of the wild Atlantic hit the costal rocks on the Loop Head Peninsula.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

GUILLAMENE SWIMMING COVE
Dineké McAuley and Emilyrose O'Donovan deciding if they will go swimming at the Guillamene Swimming Cove, Tramore, Co Weterford.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

QUACK AND QUARK
Carrigaline, Cork, Ireland. 10th September, 2022. Three year old Rían O'Neill rides his bike among the ducks and Gulls at the community Park in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.
Picture: David Creedon

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

FIREFIGHTER
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Picture: Noah Berger/AP Photo

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

BASKETBALL IRELAND
Basketball Ireland InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National League Fixtures Announced. Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS - Pictured is Garvey's Tralee Warriors Darragh O'Hanlon at Blennerville Windmill, County Kerry.
Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

'NOT FOR BURNING'
The village of Hospital in Co. Limerick has a new entrepreneur in Eric McNulty who is selling bags of decorated Irish mud for €12.00 in his fuel station to avoid the ban on selling turf. His sign states the turf is not for burning.  
Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

