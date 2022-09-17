WEXFORD OPERA HOUSE
Pictured are, clockwise from top left, Deirdre Aratoon, Eoin Foran, Leah Redmond and Megan O’Neill, artists from Wexford Festival Opera’s professional academy for singers and pianists The Wexford Factory, which is now underway with 18 new participants. This professional academy for young Irish / Irish-based singers, for the first time includes 3 young pianists in a new Repetiteur Programme
Picture: Mark Stedman
DANCERS
Dancer and Choreographer, Lapree Lala, centre, and members of Go Dance for Change network in rehearsals for Breaking Codes, a celebration of the transformative power of dance & music to unite people. Their Culture Night performance is at Rua Red Arts Centre, Tallaght as part of South Dublin County Council’s programme of events on September 23rd.
Picture: Leon Farell / Photocall Ireland
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
BASKETBALL IRELAND
Basketball Ireland InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National League Fixtures Announced. Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS - Pictured is Garvey's Tralee Warriors Darragh O'Hanlon at Blennerville Windmill, County Kerry.
Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Longines Designer Award Winner Announcement
Pictured is Sarah Kennedy (centre) wearing the winning outfit that was designed by Rosemary O’Connor (Mallow, Co.Cork) who won the 2022 Longines Designer Award. The Longines Designer Award was announced as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, arguably Ireland’s greatest racing event, which took place at Leopardstown on September 10th and The Curragh on September 11th.
Picture: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Culture Night Limerick 2022 celebrates a full return to live events for the first time in 2 years on Friday 23 September.
Artists and cultural organisations across the city and county are planning on bringing an exciting programme of live events for young and old to enjoy. Announcing details of Culture Night Limerick 2022 at the Hunt Museum Limerick were, Roisin Walsh, Opera Workshop and Triona Walsh, Opera Workshop.
Picture: Alan Place
Darina Allen, Ballymaloe Cookery School and Margaret Jeffers, Good Food Ireland pictured at the launch of “Ballymaloe Desserts” by JR Ryall in The Grainstore at Ballymaloe. This debut cookbook by Ballymaloe House head pastry chef, features iconic recipes, home-baked cakes, cookies, pastries, puddings, sensational sweets and stories from Ireland.
Photo Joleen Cronin
Photo Joleen Cronin
Photo Joleen Cronin
Photo Joleen Cronin