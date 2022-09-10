Photos of the Week

Week ending 10th September 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

OTHER VOICES
UCC International PhD student and pipa player Yanming Gao, who will perform at Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home' on UCC's campus later this month in UCC's Honan Chapel to launch 'Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home'.
Picture: Clare Keogh

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SUN GOES DOWN
The sun goes down on Summer and the new moon rises as Antrim camogs Aoife McCloy and Cait McFall enjoy the last of the evening light at Portstewart strand on the north coast of N-Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 
Picture: Margret McLaughlin


The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Billy Foley, Bantry getting his pass away under pressure from Na Piarsaigh players Alan Hogan and Luke Sheehan in their Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship match at Dunmanway, West Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

HORSE FAIR
Cousins Stephen and Patrick Dooley, Cork with their miniature Shetland pony at the annual Horse Fair in Tallow, Co Waterford.
Picture: Dan Linehan 

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

FIRST DAY BACK
Pupils of the first grade attend the first lesson of the new school year in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Picture: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/ AFP via Getty Images

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

FISHING HUT
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/09/2022 : Charming fishing hut in Connemara.
Picture: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

LOVE IS IN THE AIR
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/09/2022 : A pair of red squirrels meeting on a branch in Kildanogue woods.
Picture: Michael Allen, Tipperary

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

"GATHER YOUR TRIBE"
Breast Cancer Ireland calls on people all over Ireland and the world to “Gather Your Tribe” for this year’s Great Pink Run. Pictured are Emer Kilroy, Sabina O’Neill, Lauren Magee at the Dublin launch of this year’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia.
Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

DUBLIN FRINGE
Knockout performances like Thisispopbaby’s WAKE Jade O’Connor, Emer Dineen, Deirdre Griffin, Bryan O’Connell, Adam Matthews, Tobi Omotesu, Lisette Krol, Michael Roberson, Darren Roche, Alma Kelliher, Felicia Olusanya, Philip Connaughton, Aisling Ní Cheallaigh open the 28th edition of Dublin Fringe Festival this weekend.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

SPACEX FALCON
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is pictured from Cocoa Beach, Fla as it launches from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. The rideshare mission features 51 Starlink satellites and an orbital transfer vehicle for customer Spaceflight Inc.
Picture: Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

CRAFT SHOP BANTRY
Molly O'Sullivan and Nadia Danova at Strelitzia's the florist and Irish craft shop on New Street, Bantry, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SEMI FINAL
Mark Collins, (captain) Castlehaven in action against Eoghan McGreevey, the Barr's. St Finbarr's vs Castlehaven in the Bon Secours Cork County Senior Football Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. 
Picture: Larry Cummins

Out & About

Maybe you or someone you know was photographed out and about this week - a selection of images from events around the country.