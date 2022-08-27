BACK TO SCHOOL
Students from around Kerry are starting big school this week . students at Ballyfinane National School. Firies, Killarney, Co. Kerry primary school on their first day at big School . Pictured : , students Phelim Duggin , Michael Breen , Tadgh Deleaney , Fionn Breen Murray , Ruan Barton Picutre: Domnick Walsh
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
