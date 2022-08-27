Photos of the Week

Week ending 3rd September 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

MUNSTER U18
U18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Series, Musgrave Park, Cork 28/8/2022
Munster vs Ulster
Munster celebrate winning the series
Picture: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

HUNGRY FOX
A young Fox &  Heron stand off along the riverbank.
Picture: Corina Fitzsimons

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

WHITEGATE
Whitegate, Cork, Ireland. 29th August, 2022. The generating station and oil storage tanks before dawn at Aghada, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

BALLINLOUGH FUN DAY
One of the colourful Stilt Walkers who proved to be an attraction at the recent Ballinllough Community Summer Festival Family Fun Day.
Picture: Howard Crowdy

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

BACK TO SCHOOL
Students from around Kerry are starting big school this week . students at Ballyfinane National School. Firies, Killarney, Co. Kerry primary school on their first day at big School . Pictured : , students Phelim Duggin , Michael Breen , Tadgh Deleaney , Fionn Breen Murray , Ruan Barton Picutre: Domnick Walsh

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

A GOOD BOY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/06/2022 : Francesco a Weimaraner dog sniffing out the local wildlife in Castlemartyr Woods in Co. Cork. Photo: Mark Leo
Picture Credit:  Mark Leo

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

WEST KERRY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/06/2022 : West Kerry vista looking back from the Great Blasket Island outside Dingle Co Kerry.
Picture: Noel O Neill

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

SOLSTICE
Picture shows fire performer Justine Nguyen celebrating the summer solstice at the Hill of Tara in Co Meath last night.
Picture: Naoise Culhane

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

OCEANWORLD'S NEW ARRIVALS
Three penguin couples have become the proud parents at Dingle Oceanworld in Dingle Co Kerry of five fluffy chicks after a baby boom among Kerry’s new penguin colony.
Picture: Domnick Walsh

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

NATIONAL HERITAGE WEEK
Sustainable heritage and biodiversity to the fore of National Heritage Week 2022. Pictured today at the launch of National Heritage Week 2022 in Nano Nagle Place, Cork City, was Carrie O'Flynn, Historical interpreter.
Picture:  Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

OUT FOR A DIP
Knockadoon, Cork, Ireland. 21st June, 2022. Two year old Dylan O' Driscoll enjoying playing in the water on a sunny day at Knockadoon, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

GLASTO 2022
Festival-goers take part in a laughter - yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Glastonbury.
Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire 

