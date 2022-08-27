HOME-YELLOW
Lauren Carroll, Colomane, Bantry seatied under the work of West Cork artist Wendy Dixon, ( Memory of Home-Yellow ) at the Catherine Hammod presentation of West Cork Artists at the Marino Church, formerly the old Methodist Church and Marino Medical Centre in Bantry, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
JELLYFISH
Eoin English story. A 'POP-UP' jellyfish garden has been installed at the Court Exhibition Rooms at Blarney Castle, accessed via the Queen Anne Tower at the foot of the castle, in an attempt to change the perceptions of Jellyfish. In the garden are UCC marine biologist Dr Tom Doyle, botanical artist Shevaun Doherty and Adam Whitbourn, Gardens Manager & Designer, Blarney Castle who are delighted to bring the new jellyfish garden to visitors to the castle and gardens.
Picture: Larry Cummins
MONARCH BUTTERFLY
Performers Aidee Arely Ramirez Arellano (left) and Viridiana Mayte Arica Rico from Banda Monumental De Mexico who are part of this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cast, display their Monarch butterfly costumes in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, ahead of the final weekend of this year's show, Voices.
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
FREYA THE WALRUS
Claire Eason and friends finish off the sand art sculpture in Seahouses in Northumberland in memory of Freya the walrus which found its way to the UK shores but was shot dead last week by the Norwegian authorities. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022. PA Photo. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire