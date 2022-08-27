JELLYFISH

Eoin English story. A 'POP-UP' jellyfish garden has been installed at the Court Exhibition Rooms at Blarney Castle, accessed via the Queen Anne Tower at the foot of the castle, in an attempt to change the perceptions of Jellyfish. In the garden are UCC marine biologist Dr Tom Doyle, botanical artist Shevaun Doherty and Adam Whitbourn, Gardens Manager & Designer, Blarney Castle who are delighted to bring the new jellyfish garden to visitors to the castle and gardens.

Picture: Larry Cummins