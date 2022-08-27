Photos of the Week

Week ending 27th August 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

HOME-YELLOW
Lauren Carroll, Colomane, Bantry seatied under the work of West Cork artist Wendy Dixon, ( Memory of Home-Yellow ) at the Catherine Hammod presentation of West Cork Artists at the Marino Church, formerly the old Methodist Church and Marino Medical Centre in Bantry, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

TAKING HOME SILVER
Lauren Crinnion, gets a heroes welcome from her family, friends and neighbours at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork after she won silver in the 44 kgs class at the European championships over the weekend.  
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

CAMOGIE BATTLE
Seandun's Roisin De Faoite  is tackled by Imokilly's  Dara Kiniry during the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle road. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

UKRAINE MARCH
Ukrainians living in Cork during a march through Cork City centre for  Ukraine Independent day.  
Picture: Eddie O'Hare 

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

MICHAEL COLLINS
Artist Mick O’Dea pictured at the unveiling of his portrait of Michael Collins.
Picture: Joleen Cronin

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

FOTA MONKEY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 27/08/2022 : Pensive Monkey Fota Wildlife Park, Co.Cork.
Picture Credit: Shane Broderick, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

COASTAL CORK
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 27/08/2022 : Wild fire races along the cliffs at Ballylanders in East Cork next to where the wreckage of the MV Alta falls into disrepair. Picture Credit: Alan Barry, Cork

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

GUARDS OF HONOUR
Troops await inspection of a Guard of Honour at the commemoration of the centenary of the death of Michael Collins at Beal na Blath on Sunday 21st August 2022.
Picture: Larry Cummins

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

JELLYFISH
Eoin English story. A 'POP-UP' jellyfish garden has been installed at the Court Exhibition Rooms at Blarney Castle, accessed via the Queen Anne Tower at the foot of the castle, in an attempt to change the perceptions of Jellyfish. In the garden are UCC marine biologist Dr Tom Doyle, botanical artist Shevaun Doherty and Adam Whitbourn, Gardens Manager & Designer, Blarney Castle who are delighted to bring the new jellyfish garden to visitors to the castle and gardens.
Picture: Larry Cummins

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

MONARCH BUTTERFLY
Performers Aidee Arely Ramirez Arellano (left) and Viridiana Mayte Arica Rico from Banda Monumental De Mexico who are part of this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cast, display their Monarch butterfly costumes in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, ahead of the final weekend of this year's show, Voices.
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

FREYA THE WALRUS
Claire Eason and friends finish off the sand art sculpture in Seahouses in Northumberland in memory of Freya the walrus which found its way to the UK shores but was shot dead last week by the Norwegian authorities. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022. PA Photo. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

ROSE BUBBLES
Philadelphia Rose Tara Ryan having fun with bubbles in the grounds of the Meadowlands Hotel during the Rose of Tralee International Festival.
Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

