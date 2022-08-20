Photos of the Week

Week ending 20th August 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

SENIOR FOOTBAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Sean O'Donovan, Ilen Rovers breaking between O’Donovan Rossa players Paudie Crowley and Mark Collins during their Bon Secours senior A football championship match at Castlehaven, West Cork. 
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SUN RISE
Sunrise over the West Cork coastline near Sherkin Island on a beautiful August morning.
Picture Denis Minihane.

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

SUMMER DAYS
Everybody be cool.....Having a ROAST to stay cool....Agieszka Wolos, at ROAST Coffee outlet at The Boatyard, Rushbrooke, Cobh Co Cork during the heatwave. The riverside location of the shipping container food market, developed by Rob Coughlan, is proving a hit with customers after opening just over three weeks ago.
Pic: Larry Cummins

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

DAITHI & THE ROSES
Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé and 33 rose hopefuls unite after a 3-year Covid break at the RTÉ Rose of Tralee photo launch on today at Sandymount Beach, Dublin . Pictured at the the launch were : Dáithí Ó Sé and the Roses.
Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

2022 LONGINES
Preparations are under way for the international sporting and social event of the summer, the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Dublin Horse Show which opens 17th August. Pictured was Gari Zoher and his horses Galeon and Halo who will be performing at the RDS Horse Show this week.
Pic: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/08/2022 : Moody sunset over the Nuns Beach in beautiful Co. Kerry.
Picture Credit: Przemyslaw Kilanowski, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 20/08/2022 : A cow walks across the front of the Super moon on the horizon taken in the Burren Co. Clare.
Picture Credit: Enda O'Loughlin, Galway

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

BALLYCOTTON BAY
Ballycotton, Cork, Ireland. 11th August, 2022. A Sturgeon Moon rises behind the lighthouse in Ballycotton Bay, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture David Creedon

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

BRITISH RALLY CHAMPTIONSHIP
Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin took a crucial victory on the Grampian Rally in Aberdeenshire, to extend their lead of the British Rally Championship.
Picture: Jakob Ebrey Motorsport Photography.

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

DEBATE
Ahead of Wednesday’s hustings debate to the party faithful in Northern Ireland by Number Ten hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a mural has been unveiled in Hill Street in Belfast city centre.
Artist Ciaran Gallagher was commissioned by publican Willie Jack to produce a painting to depict the battle for Downing Street.
Picture: Alan Lewis

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
Blaithnaid Higgins of Ireland competes in the Women's Junior Floor Exercise during day 1 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany.
Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

CUB
Fox cub along the river bank of the river Dodder.
Picture: Corina Fitzsimons

