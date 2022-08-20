SUMMER DAYS
Everybody be cool.....Having a ROAST to stay cool....Agieszka Wolos, at ROAST Coffee outlet at The Boatyard, Rushbrooke, Cobh Co Cork during the heatwave. The riverside location of the shipping container food market, developed by Rob Coughlan, is proving a hit with customers after opening just over three weeks ago.
Pic: Larry Cummins
2022 LONGINES
Preparations are under way for the international sporting and social event of the summer, the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Dublin Horse Show which opens 17th August. Pictured was Gari Zoher and his horses Galeon and Halo who will be performing at the RDS Horse Show this week.
Pic: Orla Murray/Coalesce
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
DEBATE
Ahead of Wednesday’s hustings debate to the party faithful in Northern Ireland by Number Ten hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a mural has been unveiled in Hill Street in Belfast city centre.
Artist Ciaran Gallagher was commissioned by publican Willie Jack to produce a painting to depict the battle for Downing Street.
Picture: Alan Lewis