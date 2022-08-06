OKAPI CALF
Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a male okapi calf, the second okapi ever to be born in Ireland. The baby was born in the early morning of Thursday the 7th July to parents Lumara and Kitabu.
Picture: Patrick Bolger
ALL DRIED UP
Gerald Owenson reacts as he talks about the dry river bed of the Infant River Thames, outside his house in Ashton Keynes - The source of the Thames has dried up and has shifted more than 5 miles downstream from Thames Head near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.
Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/08/2022 : This photo was taken at the back of Roches Point lighthouse. The Island Princess liner was passing after leaving Cobh and my self and my 5 year old son were watching it pass. He decided to wave goodbye and that's when I took the snap.
Picture: Donal Good, Cork
ROSE OF TRALEE
The Rose of Tralee International Festival held its 1st formal Press Event since 2019 at at the Ashdoen Park Hotel in Wexford - Sinéad Flanagan the 2019 Rose of Tralee pictured at the Hotel with Roses Adaein O'Connell Kerry , Jenny Byrne Cork , Eimear Mulvey , Joy Quigley Wexford , Rachel Duffy Westmeath , Mairead Brennan Sydney
Picture: Domnick Walsh
SUNFLOWER MAN
West Cork farmer Billy O'Regan in a field full of Sunflowers the national flower of the Ukraine which were planted by members of the local community. The field at Gunpoint, Schull will open on Sunday at noon for harvesting with donations going to the Cork Bus Workers Charity who have brought to Ukraine. Picture: Dan Linehan