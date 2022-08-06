Photos of the Week

Week ending 13th August 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

KENMARE PIER
Boats tied up at Kenmare Pier on a Summer's afternoon.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

OKAPI CALF
Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a male okapi calf, the second okapi ever to be born in Ireland. The baby was born in the early morning of Thursday the 7th July to parents Lumara and Kitabu.
Picture: Patrick Bolger

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

DILLON QUIRKE FUNERAL
Dillon Quirke Funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Conoulty County Tipperary.
Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

EDINBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL
Drag queens, who are all performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, take part in the Ultimate Drag Race at Meadowbank Stadium, Edinburgh.
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

ALL DRIED UP
Gerald Owenson reacts as he talks about the dry river bed of the Infant River Thames, outside his house in Ashton Keynes - The source of the Thames has dried up and has shifted more than 5 miles downstream from Thames Head near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.
Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/08/2022 : This photo was taken at the back of Roches Point lighthouse. The Island Princess liner was passing after leaving Cobh and my self and my 5 year old son were watching it pass. He decided to wave goodbye and that's when I took the snap.
Picture: Donal Good, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 13/08/2022 :Red Squirrel Reflection.
Picture: Clodagh Blake, Tipperary

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

COURTMACSHERRY BAY
Drapers at Howe Strand Aug 2022.  "Some work, others play" Overlooking Howe Strand in Courtmacsherry Bay, Rex Draper with his Deutz Fahr combine, harvesting spring barley with the ruins of the Howe Strand Coastguard Station in the background.
Picture: Gearóid Holland

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

ROSE OF TRALEE
The Rose of Tralee International Festival held its 1st formal Press Event since 2019 at at the Ashdoen Park Hotel in Wexford - Sinéad Flanagan the 2019 Rose of Tralee pictured at the Hotel with Roses Adaein O'Connell Kerry , Jenny Byrne Cork , Eimear Mulvey , Joy Quigley Wexford , Rachel Duffy Westmeath , Mairead Brennan Sydney
Picture: Domnick Walsh

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

SUN-SET
2 young ladies take time out to look at the Sun-Set over Tralee bay in Tralee Co Kerry by the Tralee Ship Canal on the Tralee to Dingle Road.
Picture: Domnick Walsh

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SUNFLOWER MAN
West Cork farmer Billy O'Regan in a field full of Sunflowers the national flower of the Ukraine which were planted by members of the local community. The field at Gunpoint, Schull will open on Sunday at noon for harvesting with donations going to the Cork Bus Workers Charity who have brought to Ukraine. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

ROWING DOUBLES
2022 European Championships, Munich, Germany 11/8/2022
LWT Men’s Double Sculls Heat 1
Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy
Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

