TOUR DE MUNSTER
The riders cross the bridge at Lismore Castle in County Waterford on Thursday as they participate in the MACE Tour De Munster in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland on day one of their four day journey throughout the province. The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Sunday.
Picture: Don MacMonagle
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
MELA FESTIVAL
Pictured at the launch of the 2022 Belfast Mela Festival which takes from Saturday 20 August to Sunday 28 August are: The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black , Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey and Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta along with dangers Arise, Poh and Mayte who are Mexican dancers.
Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye