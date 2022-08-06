Photos of the Week

Week ending 6th August 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

TOUR DE MUNSTER
The riders cross the bridge at Lismore Castle in County Waterford on Thursday as they participate in the MACE Tour De Munster in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland on day one of their four day journey throughout the province. The cycle will finish on St. Patrick's Hill Cork on Sunday.
Picture: Don MacMonagle

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

LOOSYSMOKES
Ahead of the opening tomorrow of Kilkenny Arts Festival, member of the cast of Loosysmokes, Imogen Macrae, is pictured in rehearsal for In Rhythms running at The Warehouse, Callan.
Picture: Mark Stedman

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

FOTA LION
Gita one of the tigers at Fota Wildlife park.  
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

DEELISH
These wild flowers show off their Summer colours in the bed across from the Deelish Garden Centre, Skibbereen, West Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

SNAP
Emanuela Spagnoli takes a photo during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp at St Mary's College RFC in Dublin.
Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 06/08/2022 : Puffin with sandeels on Saltee Islands. Picture Credit: Bryan Enright, Kerry

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 06/08/2022 : As Always, a spectacular Sunset at Spanish point Co Clare.
Picture Credit: Ann Hanrahan

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

OX PARK
New skatepark in Tralee OX Park, which is named after the late skateboarding enthusiast and campaigner for the amenity, Bruce ‘The Ox’ Kelliher. Cody Kelliher aged 8 enjoying the new park

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

EDINBURGH FRINGE
The Black Blues Brothers show off some tricks at Deans Village in Edinburgh as they prepare to show their family show at the Assembly Rooms throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Picture :Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

GRINER CASE
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia
Picture: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

STARLING
A Starling at the Great South Wall , Dublin.
Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

MELA FESTIVAL
Pictured at the launch of the 2022 Belfast Mela Festival which takes from Saturday 20 August to Sunday 28 August are: The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black , Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey and Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta along with dangers Arise, Poh and Mayte who are Mexican dancers.
Picture: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

